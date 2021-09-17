St. John cop sues over Lake County police dog bite

He said the Durango exited the interstate onto southbound Kennedy Avenue when it collided with a police car. The Durango’s driver was trying to make a U-turn when it careened into a ditch where the driver and a passenger fled on foot.

Sickles arrived at the scene and was on foot to assist in arresting the offenders when Norcutt arrived and released his police dog.

Walker said a police video shows the dog wasn’t on a leash before it jumped from the county police car and attacked Sickles, the first person the dog encountered.

Walker said the dog clamped down on her left arm and refused to release, even when Sickles lifted the dog off its feet in an attempt to get away.

He said even Norcutt had difficulty disengaging the dog before he finally regain control of it. Walker said the whole sequence lasted about a minute.

Walker said any justification county police have for the dog attack at a chaotic crime scene should be overcome by the fact Sickles had a duty, as a St. John police officer, to be on the scene herself.

