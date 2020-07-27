St. John council approves fireworks show; subdivision code changes

ST. JOHN — Residents can expect to see the town's sky lit up with fireworks on Sept. 4.
During a recent Town Council meeting, councilmen approved a new vendor for the Labor Day weekend display after deferring the matter in June.
During its June meeting, the council heard from Andy James with LaPorte-based Mad Bomber Fireworks Productions, who expressed frustration over not being contacted to put a proposal in for the show.
James, who told council members his roots are in St. John, said he had heard from Town Council Vice President Paul Panczuk in February about the display, but never heard anything further.
Panczuk said in June that moving forward with a different company wasn't personal, and the council unanimously agreed to defer the matter so James could submit a proposal.
Both Mad Bomber Fireworks Productions and RKM Fireworks Co. submitted a $20,000 proposal to the Council.
During its meeting, the council approved Mad Bomber Fireworks Productions as the vendor for the show 4-1, with Panczuk voting no.
Council members also unanimously approved and adopted Ordinance No. 1707, which revised the town's current subdivision code ordinance that was first adopted in 1992.
The ordinance was deferred during the June meeting and kicked back to the Plan Commission for final adjustments.
During its July study session meeting, the Plan Commission discussed changes to the ordinance.
Changes include, but are not limited to, making water distribution and street lighting standards an official part of the ordinance; a specific model number for fire hydrants; and modified building permit requirements.
A previous version of the amended ordinance required developers to have a final surface coat of asphalt down before the town would issue a building permit.
However, Director of Building and Planning Rick Eberly said the decision wouldn't be beneficial for the town or a developer, since it needs to be at least 42 degrees Fahrenheit or warmer for asphalt to be laid.
"As most of us know, developers are often times scrambling to put in some asphalt at the end of the season before the plants close. And it's the base, the intermediate," Eberly said. "If they couldn't pull building permits without the final surface down, they'd go all winter without building homes."
Neither the final surface coat of asphalt, nor street lights are required to obtain a building permit, Eberly said, adding street lights must be operational before the town issues the first certificate of occupancy.
The Plan Commission is expected to take a final vote on the ordinance during its Aug. 5 meeting, Eberly said during the July study session.
