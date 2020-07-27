St. John council approves fireworks show; subdivision code changes

The ordinance was deferred during the June meeting and kicked back to the Plan Commission for final adjustments.

During its July study session meeting, the Plan Commission discussed changes to the ordinance.

Changes include, but are not limited to, making water distribution and street lighting standards an official part of the ordinance; a specific model number for fire hydrants; and modified building permit requirements.

A previous version of the amended ordinance required developers to have a final surface coat of asphalt down before the town would issue a building permit.

However, Director of Building and Planning Rick Eberly said the decision wouldn't be beneficial for the town or a developer, since it needs to be at least 42 degrees Fahrenheit or warmer for asphalt to be laid.

"As most of us know, developers are often times scrambling to put in some asphalt at the end of the season before the plants close. And it's the base, the intermediate," Eberly said. "If they couldn't pull building permits without the final surface down, they'd go all winter without building homes."