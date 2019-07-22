ST. JOHN — The town Council will hold another special meeting Tuesday to decide the fate of an amendment to the town's pay ordinance granting bonuses of up to $25,000 to town employees.
At its regular meeting earlier this month, the council approved bonuses of $1,000 for all full-time employees and $500 for part-time employees along with a $25,000 bonus for Town Manager Steve Kil. A complaint was filed with the State Board of Accounts by resident Joe Hero, and the SBOA questioned the way in which the bonuses were approved.
To satisfy the SBOA concerns, an amendment to the annual salary ordinance was presented at a special meeting Monday. The ordinance was changed from the original motion passed by the council to include $10,000 bonuses for the police chief, the fire chief and the building and planning director; $5,000 bonuses for the public works foreman and the information technology director; and $2,500 bonuses for the park superintendent and the animal control officer.
About 30 attended the meeting, and the agenda initially did not allow for public comment. When Councilman Gerry Swets asked for public comment to be allowed, Council President Mark Barenie denied it, but agreed after a second request from Councilwoman Libby Popovic.
Six people spoke and all objected to the amount of Kil's bonus and said the town didn't follow parameters used by businesses in deciding bonus amounts. Some said bonuses usually are handed out at the end of the year, based on performances for the whole year. Most who spoke said they were not opposed to employees getting raises. Bonuses are not included for elected officials.
The council previously said it has given similar bonuses for employees for many years.
A provision of the ordinance reserving the right to approve another bonus at any time for the rest of the year also drew criticism. Swets criticized Kil's bonus amount saying Kil cost the town money to contest lawsuits brought against him and for failing to obtain a state Community Crossings grant for town infrastructure projects. The grants are competitively awarded and require a matching amount from the town, Kil said.
Swets said the money could be better spent hiring needed staff or paying for infrastructure improvements. He asked Clerk-Treasurer Beth Hernandez if the town could afford the $188,000 cost of the bonuses. The council said higher-than-projected revenue and lower-than-budgeted expenses amounted to more than $300,000, but Hernandez said the council figures did not include several items, and she projected the end-of-the-year balance will be about $1.45 million below what it was as the beginning of the year.
Citing the conflicting financial information, Swets asked the council to table to ordinance for further study. When the ordinance failed to get a second, and a second request by Barenie for a motion to approve the ordinance failed to get any response, Swets moved to deny the ordinance. Again, no one seconded the motion.
Finally, Councilman Michael Forbes moved to consider the ordinance on first reading. Popovic seconded it, and it passed 4-to-1, with Swets opposed. The action means the council must consider it a second time in order to pass it. A second meeting was advertised for 5:50 p.m. Tuesday to deal with that contingency.