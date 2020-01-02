ST. JOHN — The St. John Police Commission is no longer after council members unanimously voted to replace the commission with a safety board on Wednesday.
The new safety board will cover the St. John police and fire departments, along with emergency services, said Town Council President Gerald Swets.
The council received 39 applications for the board and five were ultimately chosen to serve on it.
"We spent a lot of time interviewing," Swets said. "We tried to select the candidates that we thought would be the most qualified. ... We spent a lot of time on this."
Swets said two people were chosen to represent the police department, two were chosen to represent the fire department and one was chosen from the private sector.
The safety board members will serve staggered terms, he said.
Ray Paradiso and Patrick Moran will serve one-year terms. Paradiso was a firefighter for 36 years, including 20 years as a captain. Moran had a 35-year law enforcement career and retired as a sergeant.
Rob Kmetz and Steve DeJong were given two-year terms. Kmetz has worked in the private sector for 30 years and has experience in finance and human resources. DeJong has 19 years of fire experience and was once a deputy chief. He also was awarded with two bronze stars, a Purple Heart and the Legion of Merit while serving in the U.S. Army.
Richard Janowiak will serve a three-year term. Janowiak has worked in law enforcement for 26 years.
The council accepted the nominations unanimously.
Also Wednesday, the council appointed new members to various boards and commissions.
Jon Gill, Steve Kozel and Richard Hoover were reappointed to the Contractors Board. John Fimbianti and Angela Stack were appointed to the board, each member will serve a two-year term.
John Kennedy, was reappointed to the Plan Commission and will serve a four-year term. Kennedy was also appointed to the Board of Zoning Appeals, where he will serve a one-year term.
Yolanda Cardona, R, was tapped to replace Town Council Vice President Paul Panczuk. Cardona will serve the remainder of Panczuk's term, until Dec. 31, 2021.
Robert Birlson, R, was reappointed to serve the remainder of his term after he previously resigned from the post. His term will expire on Dec. 31, 2021. Nancy Vucinic-Wohland will serve a four-year term and Jon Gill, Donna Little and Aaron Amptmeyer will serve one-year terms.
Tom Cummings and Vince Frassinone were reappointed to the Impact Advisory Committee and the Impact Fee Review Committee. Both will serve one-year terms for each committee.
Dennis Devito, Doug Blocker and John Deitzer were appointed to the Impact Advisory Committee and the Impact Fee Review Committee. All three will serve one-year terms on each committee.
Frank Bradtke was reappointed to the Park Board and Mike Muffitt was appointed to the board. Both will serve a four-year term.
Swets, Panczuk, Bryan Blazak, Wayne Pondinas, Michael Schilling, Cindy Sues and James Sakalaris were appointed to the Redevelopment Commission. Each will serve a one-year term.
Ken Gembala was reappointed to the Waterworks Board and Bill Manousopoulos and Jack Chavez also were appointed to the board. Each will serve a one-year term.