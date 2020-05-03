St. John farmers market opens with COVID-19 restrictions in place

"I think it's just time to start getting out."

In addition to wearing protective gear, Pitts said she encourages shoppers to use bakery tissues to pick up items they wish to purchase or smell.

Like Pitts, Alexis Coronado, of Griffith-based Ay Chihuahua's Delicious Mexican Food, wanted to come out for her longtime customers.

"I've always been a part of the market," Coronado said. "I have a restaurant in Griffith, Indiana, so we're not doing too good over there so I'm hoping to get more of the customers, plus I started here with the market so all my customers are over here."

Though shoppers cannot sit down and enjoy food at the market, they are allowed to carry items out, including Coronado's tacos, walking tacos, pico de gallo, guacamole or tamales.

"I was shocked at how many people came in with everything going on. I did OK today — nothing like a million dollars," she said. "Something is better than nothing, and I get to see my customers' familiar faces, talk to them and then feed them delicious Mexican food."

Lee Ann and Kimmer Murgach, of Good Morning Bakery based in Watseka, Illinois, said business was "fabulous."