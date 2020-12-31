St. John fire chief retires after 40-year career

ST. JOHN — After serving with the St. John Fire Department for nearly 40 years, Fire Chief Fred Willman is hanging up his firefighter's helmet effective Thursday.

At 72 years old, Willman said it's time for a new generation to take the reins of the department. He first joined as a volunteer firefighter in January 1981.

"I have had 40 years on the department. I've had 25 years as chief, and both of those things have made it just a super ride," Willman told The Times by phone recently.

Willman, who also served as an emergency medical technician, later added: "I think it's time now to step aside and let others come forward. There has to be different thoughts and philosophies and things. After 40 years, there's no way this job is the same."

The longtime chief was lauded during the Wednesday Town Council meeting and received a plaque for his service.

"Throughout his career as fire chief, he has always — (he) did everything to improve the fire department to leave it in a better place than it was when he took it over," Councilman Mike Schilling said, noting Willman was instrumental in starting the town's ambulance service.

Willman received a standing ovation and round of applause before speaking.