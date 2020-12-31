St. John fire chief retires after 40-year career

ST. JOHN — After serving with the St. John Fire Department for nearly 40 years, Fire Chief Fred Willman is hanging up his firefighter's helmet effective Thursday.
At 72 years old, Willman said it's time for a new generation to take the reins of the department. He first joined as a volunteer firefighter in January 1981.
"I have had 40 years on the department. I've had 25 years as chief, and both of those things have made it just a super ride," Willman told The Times by phone recently.
Willman, who also served as an emergency medical technician, later added: "I think it's time now to step aside and let others come forward. There has to be different thoughts and philosophies and things. After 40 years, there's no way this job is the same."
The longtime chief was lauded during the Wednesday Town Council meeting and received a plaque for his service.
"Throughout his career as fire chief, he has always — (he) did everything to improve the fire department to leave it in a better place than it was when he took it over," Councilman Mike Schilling said, noting Willman was instrumental in starting the town's ambulance service.
Willman received a standing ovation and round of applause before speaking.
"Thank you to everybody here in the room, and thank you to all the citizens and residents and members of the fire department that are not here in this room," Willman said. "We got a lot done, and I loved every minute of it. But I could not have gotten it done without the great people I had to work with."
Willman wished the best to those who will "carry the torch," at the department, "Anything I could ever do, I will do," he said.
A life dedicated to service
As a teenager, Willman started working at a Crown Point funeral home. At the time, funeral homes had ambulances, instead of fire departments, Willman recalled.
In the mid-1960s, Willman began caring for patients, and ran his first medical call at 15.
The work brought him close to the fire department, as the ambulance responded to calls alongside the department.
"It's just something that appealed to me at 15 years old, that I don't think probably would appeal to too many people ever in their life, and certainly not at 15 years old, but it did to me," Willman said. "It made a big impression on me."
As a high school senior, Willman took half days, spending part of his day at school and working at the funeral home in the afternoon.
It was there Willman got "a real strong taste of public safety, public service," he said, noting the profession always stayed with him, "The more I was in it, the more I liked it."
As he grew older and had children, Willman pulled back from the funeral and ambulance businesses, pivoting his career to work at Pleasant View Dairy in Highland as a plant manager, where he stayed for 32 years.
It was during that time Willman and his family moved to St. John, and he joined the St. John Volunteer Fire Department.
Willman was on the volunteer fire force for 15 years before becoming the chief of the volunteer fire department for six years.
In January 2002, Willman officially became the town's first full-time firefighter and first full-time fire chief, after the then-town council voted in December 2001 to hire Willman and create four emergency medical technician positions, according to Times archives.
Once the town moved full time, Willman left Pleasant View Dairy and switched his priority to public safety "all the way," he recalled.
"If the town of St. John had never become a full-time fire department, I would not have become a full-time firefighter," he said.
Though one of his grandfathers helped create five or six rural fire departments as a township trustee, Willman said his late father, a Protestant minister who "was a total, 100% serve-the-people kind of guy," encouraged him to stay close to public service and safety.
Willman said he's not sure what retirement has in store for him.
"I want to absorb having finished this and being happy (with) how it went," Willman said.
St. John Fire Department Battalion Chief, Paramedic and Firefighter Kevin LaDuke will take the helm of the department as chief effective Friday.
