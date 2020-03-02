St. John hires new police officer

ST. JOHN — A new officer will soon join the ranks of the town's police department.
On Friday, the Safety Board approved the emergency hire of a police officer to replace former Police Chief James Kveton.
Eric Kaluf, who will be sworn in this week, comes from the Dyer Police Department, where he has worked for four years. Kaluf also works with the Northwest Regional SWAT team as a firearms instructor.
Prior to joining Dyer police, he served in the Marines for four years.
"He's a very well-respected police officer in the area here," Police Chief Steve Flores said. "I think he's going to be a great asset to our department, and he's a really good person overall."
Flores told safety board members on Friday Kaluf was the No. 1 choice for role, which the department received 19 applications for.
"With him (Eric) coming in as an emergency hire, the (objective) of that is to be able to get them on the road, boots on the ground, as quickly as we can," Flores said.
Flores said the transition should be short — around three weeks until solo patrol — since St. John and Dyer departments have similar processes and technology.
The potential candidates were interviewed by the department's interview board that features seven sworn officers at various ranks, he added.
Through the application process, the department also developed an emergency hire list, which features officers from Dyer, Lowell, Merrillville and East Chicago.
Board member Steve DeJong questioned the department's interview process, asking if it could be biased.
"It also seems like it could be a good ol' boys club to me — of everybody knows everybody on the street," DeJong said.
Flores said the process was new and area departments use the same process, adding "it worked out pretty well," since St. John officers are familiar with the town and the way the department is structured.
"I think with the way we did it, it gave everybody ... an outlook of what would fit in with St. John, and that's why from the deputy chief down to the lowest person that was on the interview board, was able to give the input as to what they're looking for within the town."
DeJong said in the future, he would like to see the safety board involved in the interview process versus just an internal interview.
"All of us have worked public safety, and I know all of us have worked small towns in public safety," he said. "It's kind of easy to start pickin' and choosin' based on maybe not criteria but ... prejudices ... or other things like that. I don't know if that's (a) 100% fair process, in my opinion."
The safety board unanimously approved hiring Kaluf and the emergency hire list. Kaluf will have his ceremonial swearing in during the next Town Council meeting.
Flores also told board members the Town Council approved funding for a 23rd officer, who he is looking to hire as soon as possible. Flores said he hopes to present that candidate during the March 16 safety board meeting.
"It's a step in the right direction, for sure," Flores told The Times of hiring an additional officer.