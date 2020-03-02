St. John hires new police officer

Flores said the transition should be short — around three weeks until solo patrol — since St. John and Dyer departments have similar processes and technology.

The potential candidates were interviewed by the department's interview board that features seven sworn officers at various ranks, he added.

Through the application process, the department also developed an emergency hire list, which features officers from Dyer, Lowell, Merrillville and East Chicago.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Board member Steve DeJong questioned the department's interview process, asking if it could be biased.

"It also seems like it could be a good ol' boys club to me — of everybody knows everybody on the street," DeJong said.

Flores said the process was new and area departments use the same process, adding "it worked out pretty well," since St. John officers are familiar with the town and the way the department is structured.

"I think with the way we did it, it gave everybody ... an outlook of what would fit in with St. John, and that's why from the deputy chief down to the lowest person that was on the interview board, was able to give the input as to what they're looking for within the town."