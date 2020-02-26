St. John hires new town manager

Council President Gerald Swets said Phillips' background in development made him a good fit for St. John.

"His ability to take a project, and not only have the vision to see the future on it, but to drive it from the beginning all the way through the end and his phenomenal follow up ... he's a great guy for this type of project," Swets said.

Swets said Phillips' experience will be beneficial when the town looks to develop corridors along U.S. 41 and U.S. 231.

"You only get to develop those once, and if you don't do it right the first time, it's going to be a problem for a long time," Swets said.

Prior to his role in Michigan City, Phillips served as the planning director in Valparaiso for eight years, and with the city of Elkhart, Indiana, for five years — first a planner and then as the assistant director for planning.

Phillips’ appointment comes after longtime St. John Town Manager Steve Kil announced Dec. 19 he was resigning from the post to pursue other opportunities. His last day was Jan. 1.