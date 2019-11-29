ST. JOHN — The town is getting ready to deck its halls for the upcoming Christmas season.
St. John hosts its tree lighting ceremony from 7-10 p.m. tonight during the 15th annual Christmas in the Park at Prairie West Park on 93rd Avenue.
Fireworks begin at 7 p.m.
The Lake Central High School band and choir will perform during the festival of lights.
Overflow parking will be available at the old Kmart parking lot and busing will be provided to and from the event.
During the celebration, Santa will be at his workshop, people can take a ride on the St. John Express train, stroll along the Tree Walk and enjoy cookies, popcorn and hot chocolate, according to a news release from the city clerk's office.
For $75, a business, organization, club, church, school, family or subdivision could sponsor a live, pre-lit tree along the Tree Walk.
The trees will be on display through the New Year and decorations must be removed by Jan. 5, 2020, so the Board of Works can dispose of the trees.
Following the festival, community members will have the chance to assemble Minions and grab a photo with Stewart the Minion from 4-7 p.m. Saturday.