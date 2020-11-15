 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. John lays groundwork for road impact fee
alert top story urgent

St. John lays groundwork for road impact fee

{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK_St. John Town Hall

St. John Town Hall. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

ST. JOHN — Officials are laying the groundwork to be able to adopt a road impact fee for new commercial and residential development in town. 

During special meetings Monday, the St. John Plan Commission and Town Council separately approved amending the town's comprehensive plan to include a zone improvement plan.

The addition of a zone improvement plan allows data on deficient roads and the need for future roads in town, based on projections, to be included in Town of St. John Comprehensive Plan, said Town Council Vice President Paul Panczuk. 

Neither board has considered the road impact fee itself.

Before heading to the Town Council for a final vote, the amendment was first presented to the Plan Commission by Taghi Arshami, principal of The Arsh Group, Inc., who produced the town's 2021 Road Impact Fee study with First Group Engineering, Inc. 

Arshami explained the town's updated net impact fee per 24-hour generated trip, also known as trip cost. Previously, the town's trip cost was estimated to be $372.64.

The town's new trip cost is estimated at $338.09, which accounts for a $34.55 grant funding credit per trip. The credit, Arshami explained, is required by the state for certain funds, including state-funded grants. 

"Both of them were from Community Crossing grants that you had received, and therefore, that much is credited back," he said. "It is assumed that these are, again, taxpayer's funds, and therefore, taxpayers have already paid for it."

Impact on development

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

If the town chooses to implement a road impact fee, it will begin at a graduated rate, starting with 70% of the trip cost. The rate would increase by 10% every year until it reaches 100%, Arshami has said previously. The road impact fee would take effect six months after its adoption and would be active for five years. 

Before putting the matter to a vote, Plan Commission President John Kennedy asked whether any Lake County municipality has a road impact fee. 

Arshami replied no. 

Kennedy then asked the impact advisory committee to speak to some of its concerns regarding the road impact fee. 

Joan McInerney, member of the Road Impact Advisory Committee, said the board wanted to ensure the road impact fee wouldn't negatively impact commercial development in town.

"We know a lot of the residents are looking for restaurants, shopping, those kind of things, and so we wanted to make sure that didn't negatively impact that," McInerney said. "But at the same time, recognizing that ... the developments going to have considerable impact on the road and needing to be able to address that as well."

The Plan Commission, absent Commissioner Donna Little, sent a 5-1 favorable recommendation for the zone improvement plan to the Town Council, with Kennedy voting no.

"Taghi I believe your team (has) done a great job. My only concern is I just received this six hours ago," Kennedy said before voting. "You guys answered a lot regarding our commercial development, which I think would put as potentially at a competitive disadvantage because no other communities in Northwest Indiana have it (a road impact fee)." 

The Town Council approved adding a zone improvement plan to St. John's comprehensive plan 4-0, Town Council President Gerald Swets was absent. 

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Strong winds threaten the Midwest to the Northeast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts