St. John lays groundwork for road impact fee

"Both of them were from Community Crossing grants that you had received, and therefore, that much is credited back," he said. "It is assumed that these are, again, taxpayer's funds, and therefore, taxpayers have already paid for it."

Impact on development

If the town chooses to implement a road impact fee, it will begin at a graduated rate, starting with 70% of the trip cost. The rate would increase by 10% every year until it reaches 100%, Arshami has said previously. The road impact fee would take effect six months after its adoption and would be active for five years.

Before putting the matter to a vote, Plan Commission President John Kennedy asked whether any Lake County municipality has a road impact fee.

Arshami replied no.

Kennedy then asked the impact advisory committee to speak to some of its concerns regarding the road impact fee.

Joan McInerney, member of the Road Impact Advisory Committee, said the board wanted to ensure the road impact fee wouldn't negatively impact commercial development in town.