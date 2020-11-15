St. John lays groundwork for road impact fee

ST. JOHN — Officials are laying the groundwork to be able to adopt a road impact fee for new commercial and residential development in town.
During special meetings Monday, the St. John Plan Commission and Town Council separately approved amending the town's comprehensive plan to include a zone improvement plan.
The addition of a zone improvement plan allows data on deficient roads and the need for future roads in town, based on projections, to be included in Town of St. John Comprehensive Plan, said Town Council Vice President Paul Panczuk.
Neither board has considered the road impact fee itself.
Before heading to the Town Council for a final vote, the amendment was first presented to the Plan Commission by Taghi Arshami, principal of The Arsh Group, Inc., who produced the town's 2021 Road Impact Fee study with First Group Engineering, Inc.
Arshami explained the town's updated net impact fee per 24-hour generated trip, also known as trip cost. Previously, the town's trip cost was estimated to be $372.64.
The town's new trip cost is estimated at $338.09, which accounts for a $34.55 grant funding credit per trip. The credit, Arshami explained, is required by the state for certain funds, including state-funded grants.
"Both of them were from Community Crossing grants that you had received, and therefore, that much is credited back," he said. "It is assumed that these are, again, taxpayer's funds, and therefore, taxpayers have already paid for it."
Impact on development
If the town chooses to implement a road impact fee, it will begin at a graduated rate, starting with 70% of the trip cost. The rate would increase by 10% every year until it reaches 100%, Arshami has said previously. The road impact fee would take effect six months after its adoption and would be active for five years.
Before putting the matter to a vote, Plan Commission President John Kennedy asked whether any Lake County municipality has a road impact fee.
Arshami replied no.
Kennedy then asked the impact advisory committee to speak to some of its concerns regarding the road impact fee.
Joan McInerney, member of the Road Impact Advisory Committee, said the board wanted to ensure the road impact fee wouldn't negatively impact commercial development in town.
"We know a lot of the residents are looking for restaurants, shopping, those kind of things, and so we wanted to make sure that didn't negatively impact that," McInerney said. "But at the same time, recognizing that ... the developments going to have considerable impact on the road and needing to be able to address that as well."
The Plan Commission, absent Commissioner Donna Little, sent a 5-1 favorable recommendation for the zone improvement plan to the Town Council, with Kennedy voting no.
"Taghi I believe your team (has) done a great job. My only concern is I just received this six hours ago," Kennedy said before voting. "You guys answered a lot regarding our commercial development, which I think would put as potentially at a competitive disadvantage because no other communities in Northwest Indiana have it (a road impact fee)."
The Town Council approved adding a zone improvement plan to St. John's comprehensive plan 4-0, Town Council President Gerald Swets was absent.
Demonstrators rally outside Valparaiso post office to protest USPS changes
VALPARAISO — Drivers honked and waved in support of the U.S. Postal Service as more than a dozen protesters waved signs Saturday in support of voting by mail and keeping the 245-year-old public agency afloat.
Jon Groth was one of the first to show up at the Valparaiso Post Office Saturday morning to show his support for the postal service.
Groth served in the Army from 1970 to 1972, stationed in Germany, he said. Members of the military cast absentee ballots by mail.
“I’ve sent mail from Africa, from Europe, and I can’t remember anything ever getting lost,” he said.
Reactions Saturday morning included “a lot of thumbs up and waves,” Groth said. “I haven’t gotten the finger yet.”
A few drivers rolled down their windows and yelled, “Trump 2020.”
President Donald Trump has railed against voting by mail, saying it creates too many opportunities for fraud. He has not presented evidence in support of his claim.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, appointed by Trump, is heavily invested in USPS competitors. Under his leadership, the postal service has removed a number of mail drop boxes throughout the nation and dismantled electronic sorting machines.
Some Americans have complained that mail delivery is being slowed, delaying prescriptions and other essential mail.
Susan Swarner, on the Valparaiso Democratic Committee, stressed the importance of protecting the mail service during the pandemic, especially with the presidential election this year.
In Indiana, an absentee ballot that doesn’t arrive by noon on Election Day isn’t counted, regardless of the postmark.
“We need to save our post office. It’s an iconic American system that has worked well for many years,” Sue Anderson said.
Changes are being made without any science or statistics or data offered in support, she said.
“I don’t know how you can have a democracy unless you can vote,” said Terry Anderson, Sue’s husband.
“I’m sympathetic to reducing post office costs in line with the reduced mail volume since the invention of email,” Lou Denkle said, but he criticized “the arrival of all this magical cost-cutting” without providing reasons for the actions.
“It appears to be voter suppression in a different way,” he said.
“I’m very much against the privatization of essential services in this country,” Drew Wenger said.
Valparaiso Democrats are sending a mailer to registered voters to detail how to ask for an absentee ballot, he said.
“I guarantee you it’s going to be a very high turnout election year,” Wenger said.
A record number of absentee ballots were cast in Porter County this spring, more than 15 times the 941 cast in 2016.
Indiana is one of a handful of states that require absentee voters to provide a reason they can’t vote in person. That rule was waived for the primary but not for the general election.
Wenger said voting in person is problematic for the elderly because it increases their risk of exposure to COVID-19. The majority of poll workers are older, too.
“A lot of them cancel last minute,” he said.
Carol McCreery and Frances Saar are voting absentee or early this year because they are planning to be poll workers. Saar has worked the polls for the past 20 or so elections, she said.
“I think it’s terrible, because it will interfere with the election, and they’re doing this intentionally, in my mind,” McCreery said.
“For those seniors confined to home, the mail is very important to us,” Saar said. “It’s kind of fun to get those little surprise packages in the mail.”
