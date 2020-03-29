St. John looks to maintain bedroom community feel, enhance main corridors

Over the next two decades, Council President Gerald Swets said he would like to see the U.S. 41 corridor developed down to The Shrine of Christ's Passion, having everything available within "just a short drive."

However, before the town can begin commercial development on that end of town, the road infrastructure needs to be there to keep the area a "convenient" place to be, he said.

"If you can go from one end all the way to the other end without actually having to go on to 41, that would be a huge accomplishment," Swets said, of the commercial development of U.S. 41. "I think that's something that needs to be put into the master plan, as we look for 20 years from now is to make sure that we continue the frontage road program, so that we can continue providing that access to businesses without actually having to be on 41."

A portion of the development will come into play when the town wraps up work on Shops 96, which will bring a "different look" to St. John.

"It's really going to be an attractive place and make St. John as you're driving through on 41 — it will stand out as a nice place instead of place that's kind of either empty or torn down," he said.