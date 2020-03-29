St. John looks to maintain bedroom community feel, enhance main corridors

ST. JOHN — Over the last two decades, St. John has nearly tripled its population and forged an identity as a bedroom community.
Now, St. John officials are trying to find ways to maintain the charm and character of the town, while providing residents with adequate quality-of-life amenities.
The key to expanding those amenities, without sacrificing the town's identity, is planning — and a lot of it.
When newly elected council members took the helm on the Town Council this year, they tasked each department with developing a five-year plan, to help make dreams become a reality.
"They've never done this before. ... It's all kind of new and different to them," said at-large councilman Bryan Blazak. "We told them to put together their wish list. We said you can put anything on it you want because basically, we're talking about five years out."
Blazak said right now, the town is focused on the five-year forecast for the town when it comes to funding and projects, because council members serve four-year terms.
"We have no idea where we'll be five years from now. Hopefully, we'll be a lot further along," Blazak said. "Five years out, 10 years, it's going to go forward because whatever we accomplish these four years, we're going to be carrying forward."
With that mentality, council members have agreed that whatever projects come before them, they plan to keep the future in mind when developing key parts of the town.
Currently, council members are looking at ways to develop the U.S. 41 corridor, improve traffic flow on 93rd Avenue and address safety concerns on U.S. 231 at Parrish and Cline avenues.
The council has already met with the Indiana Department of Transportation and county officials to get help with some of those projects, Blazak said.
While those plans may take a few years to come to fruition, Blazak said it's key to reach out to the state and county now to make those plans feasible in the near future.
"If you don't start today for something you want done five years from now, it's not even going to appear on the radar," he said.
The town has already begun a major commercial development Shops 96, which was slated to be ready by fall 2020, but has seen some setbacks.
Though the project has been scaled back and is now running on an extended timetable, Council Vice President Paul Panczuk said the council is trying to do the project the right way.
Right now, the council is focused on seeing the development through, which won't be near the size of Shops on Main, Panczuk said.
Overall, however, the project contributes to a long-term goal of council members: providing St. John residents with more quality-of-life amenities.
"We want to encourage quality development for residents to shop and dine within St. John," Panczuk said.
In the coming years, Panczuk said the council would like to improve the overall aesthetics of the town, by making visual enhancements along key corridors, such as Wicker Avenue and U.S. 41.
For Panczuk, this includes renovating more blighted areas of town and addressing older structures, like the vacant Kmart along U.S. 41, which has become a "personal mission," he said.
"I do not want to see that building there in 10 years," he said.
Addressing infrastructure improvements, especially when it comes to road safety, also ranks high on his list.
Panczuk echoed the council wants to see the intersections of U.S. 231 at Parrish and Cline avenues become safer; make improvements along U.S. 41, such as making Joliet Street a right-turn only lane through the Shops 96 development; and find ways to improve 93rd Avenue throughout the town.
"These are goals that we're certainly working on — not just a dream," he said.
To help fund those improvements, the town is looking at using road impact feeds, he added.
Over the next two decades, Council President Gerald Swets said he would like to see the U.S. 41 corridor developed down to The Shrine of Christ's Passion, having everything available within "just a short drive."
However, before the town can begin commercial development on that end of town, the road infrastructure needs to be there to keep the area a "convenient" place to be, he said.
"If you can go from one end all the way to the other end without actually having to go on to 41, that would be a huge accomplishment," Swets said, of the commercial development of U.S. 41. "I think that's something that needs to be put into the master plan, as we look for 20 years from now is to make sure that we continue the frontage road program, so that we can continue providing that access to businesses without actually having to be on 41."
A portion of the development will come into play when the town wraps up work on Shops 96, which will bring a "different look" to St. John.
"It's really going to be an attractive place and make St. John as you're driving through on 41 — it will stand out as a nice place instead of place that's kind of either empty or torn down," he said.
Swets stressed the council doesn't want development to sacrifice the "hometown feel" of St. John, adding there are plans to develop parks and green spaces in the town.
"I think St. John is known right now as a bedroom community," Swets said. "I'd like to keep it that way. I'd like to keep it as a great place to live, a great place to raise children (with) good schools, good churches."
