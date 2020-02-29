St. John moves forward with upcoming road projects

ST. JOHN — St. John is about to tackle road resurfacing projects.

Council President Gerald Swets announced earlier this week the town received purchase orders from the Indiana Department of Transportation, completing the bidding and contract awarding process for upcoming road improvement projects.

At a recent meeting, the council awarded the Community Crossing contract to Walsh & Kelly, whose total base bid came in just under $1.8 million.

"We missed out last year on the first round of the Community Crossing grant money, and so the Town Council has agreed to do last year's and this year's road paving all in one grant," Swets said.

Swets said the town applied for the grant late last year, asking for $2 million. It was approved.

Because the bids came in around $1.8 million, the state provided $893,000 toward the project, Swets said.

During the second round of Community Crossing Match Grant funding in 2019, the town was awarded $1 million to repave various roads throughout the town.

That funding, former Town Manager Steve Kil said, was set to fix more than 7 miles of roads and is slated to start in spring 2020.