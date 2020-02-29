St. John moves forward with upcoming road projects

ST. JOHN — St. John is about to tackle road resurfacing projects.
Council President Gerald Swets announced earlier this week the town received purchase orders from the Indiana Department of Transportation, completing the bidding and contract awarding process for upcoming road improvement projects.
At a recent meeting, the council awarded the Community Crossing contract to Walsh & Kelly, whose total base bid came in just under $1.8 million.
"We missed out last year on the first round of the Community Crossing grant money, and so the Town Council has agreed to do last year's and this year's road paving all in one grant," Swets said.
Swets said the town applied for the grant late last year, asking for $2 million. It was approved.
Because the bids came in around $1.8 million, the state provided $893,000 toward the project, Swets said.
During the second round of Community Crossing Match Grant funding in 2019, the town was awarded $1 million to repave various roads throughout the town.
That funding, former Town Manager Steve Kil said, was set to fix more than 7 miles of roads and is slated to start in spring 2020.
The 2020 repaving list includes portions of Oakridge Drive; West 92nd Lane; West 93rd Avenue; West 94th Place; West 96th Avenue; East, West and North Springhill Drive; Heron Lake Road; Hilltop Drive; Homestead Village Court; Joliet Street; Keilman Street; Lantern Drive; Northcote Avenue; Olcott Avenue; Primrose Avenue; Ruth Court; School Street; Seasame Street (the road that exits St. John); Thielen Street; and Wildwood Drive.
Council Vice President Paul Panczuk added the council has been working on improvements on U.S. 231.
"The intersection of Cline and 231 and Parrish and 231 are really a safety hazard, and something we really want to push forward," Panczuk said. "The state is slow to take action, if they decide to, so we're trying to expedite that timeline."
Panczuk added safety concerns surrounding Joliet Street near Dunkin' will be resolved with the Shops 96 development.
The town is currently working on getting Shops 96 back on track after discovering bad soil where a roundabout along Joliet Street was slated to go, he said.
On Wednesday, the Redevelopment Commission unanimously OK'd an amendment to the economic development agreement with SJ-96, LLC. The amendment allows the town to purchase property to relocate the road and an extends the timeline, Panczuk said.
"This entire project was planned previous to any soil borings being taken, so we're kind of stuck with what was left for us and trying to make it work going forward," Panczuk said.
