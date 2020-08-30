St. John officials address water use restrictions, discuss potential solutions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. JOHN — St. John officials are asking residents continue to be mindful of their water usage due to hot and dry weather, as well as a "significant increase in daily water use," according to a post on the town's Facebook page.

Going forward, residents should follow an even/odd water schedule — residents with even-numbered addresses should water their lawns on even days; residents with odd-numbered address should water on odd days.

The restriction doesn't apply to landscaping that was recently installed.

The request comes after town officials discussed a "severe water shortage" that occurred early in the week at length during a recent Town Council meeting.

What was labeled as a severe shortage was actually a fast drop in water levels at the town's Hack Street tower, said Bob Valois, the town’s water operator.

"What happened was is we got down to roughly say around 5-6 feet, and that's a lot of water that's out of the system," Valois said.