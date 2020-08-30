St. John officials address water use restrictions, discuss potential solutions

ST. JOHN — St. John officials are asking residents continue to be mindful of their water usage due to hot and dry weather, as well as a "significant increase in daily water use," according to a post on the town's Facebook page.
Going forward, residents should follow an even/odd water schedule — residents with even-numbered addresses should water their lawns on even days; residents with odd-numbered address should water on odd days.
The restriction doesn't apply to landscaping that was recently installed.
The request comes after town officials discussed a "severe water shortage" that occurred early in the week at length during a recent Town Council meeting.
What was labeled as a severe shortage was actually a fast drop in water levels at the town's Hack Street tower, said Bob Valois, the town’s water operator.
"What happened was is we got down to roughly say around 5-6 feet, and that's a lot of water that's out of the system," Valois said.
Valois said he was able to bypass one of the town's towers to fill the Hack Street tower faster, in case of a fire or an emergency. By noon , the Hack Street tower was nearly filled, and the pumps were able to turn off and rest.
Valois added the town has water, but it just drained "real fast." The town has experienced low water levels in the mornings, especially in the beginning of the week, he added.
Where does St. John get its water?
Currently, the town gets its water from five wells, as well as the town of Schererville.
St. John Town Manager Craig Phillips said the town has applied to receive Lake Michigan water through the Great Lakes Compact Council previously, but was denied.
"St. John does not fall completely within the Lake Michigan watershed, and my understanding is that that's the biggest issue associated with us being able to get Lake Michigan water," Phillips said.
Phillips said the town purchases Lake Michigan water from the town of Schererville. Since June of this year, St. John has purchased around 133 million gallons of water from Schererville.
From June 8 to Aug. 1, St. John has paid Schererville $333,551.35 for water, records show.
Schererville Town Manager Bob Volkmann said the town has been supplementing St. John's water supply on and off for years as St. John tries to find a new well field.
Volkmann estimated Schererville provides St. John with roughly 1 million gallons of water daily, as needed. Phillips said St. John purchases water from Schererville mainly during the summer months.
"It's been an unusually dry last few weeks, which probably is straining everybody's systems. People are watering; people use more water during the summer certainly than the winter," Volkmann said.
Volkmann said the water supplementation works both ways, adding Schererville also has agreements with Highland and Dyer in case it needed to supplement its own water supply.
The partnership, Volkmann said, could be paused if there was a mechanical issue, such as a water main break or a pump failure, within Schererville's or Indiana American Water's system.
More wells?
Over the years, St. John has tried to find new well sites, and is getting closer, said Tim Haas, owner of Haas & Associates, the firm the town uses for engineering consulting.
Haas said it's possible new wells could be located within The Gates East subdivision, including well No. 8, which has been partially constructed and is awaiting the obtainment and recording of an easement and approval from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM).
Haas added Haas & Associates has discussed conducting a water system capacity improvement study with town officials, which would take about two-and-half months to complete.
"The study has to be done, but what we see right now, really one of the main issues is not storage or well capacity, it's the transmission system, and moving the water around more efficiently to the locations that really need it during peak demand," Haas said.
Haas added upgrading the town's supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system and adding new water mains could help water transmission.
