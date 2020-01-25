St. John officials hope to have new town manager by end of February

ST. JOHN — The search for a new town manager is moving along, said Town Council President Gerald Swets.

During Wednesday's council meeting, Swets provided an update on the town's search. As of Wednesday, the town had received 27 applications for the job.

Interviews were set to begin Friday evening and continue into the next week.

"We've got some quality candidates, and I'm just excited to get through this process just to see what's available out there for us," Swets said.

"Just be assured that we're taking this job seriously, we'd like to get this position filled as soon as possible, but we're not going to rush through it because we want to get it right."

Swets said the right candidate is someone who has experience managing a town. Municipal and finance experience also are key qualities, he added.

The incoming town manager would ideally work with departments to oversee the 5-year plan council members have tasked them to come up with, Swets said.