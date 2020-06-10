St. John plan commission denies subdivision extension due to pipeline concerns

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ST. JOHN — The request for a six-month extension for unit three of Three Springs in St. John divided Plan Commission members after a lengthy discussion at a recent meeting.

Engineer with DVG Inc., Doug Rettig, told commissioners the six-month extension request comes after the project had delays when the commission requested a new plan for the subdivision amid safety concerns surrounding a gas pipeline easement within the lots of future homes.

"We had financing delays. We can't get financing from a bank until we have the plan that we want to build, and it was changing," Rettig said. "It was not finalized until late in the year, winter hit. We didn't want to start construction over the winter. All the sudden March came and COVID came."

The six-month extension would allow Developer Dave Barick to begin work on phase three of the Three Springs subdivision, which is west of Parrish Avenue, where Springlake Road ends.

If approved, the extension would have been retroactive to March, when Barick initially made the request. However, the Plan Commission study session in late March was canceled, along with meetings in April and May due to the coronavirus pandemic so the matter was deferred until June.