St. John plan commission denies subdivision extension due to pipeline concerns

ST. JOHN — The request for a six-month extension for unit three of Three Springs in St. John divided Plan Commission members after a lengthy discussion at a recent meeting.
Engineer with DVG Inc., Doug Rettig, told commissioners the six-month extension request comes after the project had delays when the commission requested a new plan for the subdivision amid safety concerns surrounding a gas pipeline easement within the lots of future homes.
"We had financing delays. We can't get financing from a bank until we have the plan that we want to build, and it was changing," Rettig said. "It was not finalized until late in the year, winter hit. We didn't want to start construction over the winter. All the sudden March came and COVID came."
The six-month extension would allow Developer Dave Barick to begin work on phase three of the Three Springs subdivision, which is west of Parrish Avenue, where Springlake Road ends.
If approved, the extension would have been retroactive to March, when Barick initially made the request. However, the Plan Commission study session in late March was canceled, along with meetings in April and May due to the coronavirus pandemic so the matter was deferred until June.
A majority of commission members again raised concerns over the proximity of the pipeline to homes within the development. At the beginning of the year, the Plan Commission was overhauled, save President John Kennedy, Vice President Bob Birlson and Commission Jon Gill, all of whom have served on the board previously.
"I was always concerned about this subdivision with the pipeline, with the resident homes being so close to the pipeline, the back door is the pipeline," Birlson said during a recent meeting. "It would be a disaster if something happened there. (If) a pipe ruptured, the houses would be gone, would be incinerated with that kind of pressure out there."
Members Yolanda Cardona, who lives in Three Springs, and Nancy Wohland echoed Birlson's concerns.
In March 2019, the pipeline raised safety concerns, with several town officials weighing in on the matter, prompting the developer to head back to the drawing board.
On June 5, 2019, the Plan Commission had a 3-3 split vote on the matter, sending no recommendation to the former Town Council.
When then-council members discussed the redesign during the July 11, 2019, meeting, a motion for the redesign failed after not receiving a second.
The ordinance wasn't revisited, thus leaving the original plan in place with the pipeline 20 to 30 feet from residents' back doors.
Rettig, with DVG, brought up the alternative plan at the June 3 meeting, which included additional duplex units and rezoning recently, promising commissioners if they approved the extension, construction on houses backing up to the pipeline wouldn't begin immediately, allowing for time to consider a new plan for those homes.
However, Director of Building and Planning Rick Eberly and Plan Commission Attorney Adam Decker said the extension for the primary plat cannot be considered in two parts.
Ultimately, the commission denied the extension 5-2, with Kennedy and Gill voting in favor of the request.
Before leaving the podium, developer Barick said: "You're leaving me no choice. Nothing personal, but you're leaving me no choice here. You understand that, John?"
Barick declined to comment on what he meant by his closing remarks.
