St. John police chief launches Ring doorbell initiative, looks to increase community policing

ST. JOHN — After taking the helm of the St. John Police Department in January, Police Chief Steve Flores said the change has been like night and day.

During his swearing-in ceremony, the longtime St. John police officer said his main goal was bringing camaraderie back to the department — something he fondly remembers from his early days with the force.

That sense of community reminds him of when officers got along and worked well together. His efforts to renew that feeling showed progress early last week, when St. John officers worked collaboratively to catch two suspects accused of breaking into cars.

"There was a lot of work that was done on that case, even after they were taken into custody. To see everybody come together and work the way that they did ... everybody was in a good mood everybody was excited," Flores said.

"I specifically had one officer say, 'Man, it feels good to be the police again.'"

The new environment he has worked to create has garnered the same reaction from other officers, too.