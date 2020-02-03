St. John police chief launches Ring doorbell initiative, looks to increase community policing

ST. JOHN — After taking the helm of the St. John Police Department in January, Police Chief Steve Flores said the change has been like night and day.
During his swearing-in ceremony, the longtime St. John police officer said his main goal was bringing camaraderie back to the department — something he fondly remembers from his early days with the force.
That sense of community reminds him of when officers got along and worked well together. His efforts to renew that feeling showed progress early last week, when St. John officers worked collaboratively to catch two suspects accused of breaking into cars.
"There was a lot of work that was done on that case, even after they were taken into custody. To see everybody come together and work the way that they did ... everybody was in a good mood everybody was excited," Flores said.
"I specifically had one officer say, 'Man, it feels good to be the police again.'"
The new environment he has worked to create has garnered the same reaction from other officers, too.
"I've had several of the officers come up here and tell me, 'Thank you things are so much better and so much more relaxed and you know, we're comfortable again, and it's fun to come to work,'" Flores said.
Before becoming chief, Flores served as a detective under former Police Chief James Kveton, who was investigated for allegedly creating a hostile work environment and a "culture of fear."
The investigation also looked into public claims from former Officer Steve Rudzinski and Clerk-Treasurer Beth Hernandez, who alleged Kveton lacked the leadership and integrity needed to run the department.
After a yearlong probe, which was launched by former St. John police commissioners, Steve Pestikas, a retired Munster police lieutenant, determined those allegations were unfounded.
The investigation, Flores said recently, weighed on the department nonetheless.
"There was a lot of tension in the air with all these investigations that were going on," Flores said. "It was just a very uncomfortable feeling. It does take a toll on you knowing that all that's going on."
Flores said the department is moving forward, adding, "it's a healing process."
Looking toward the future
In the coming years, Flores said he would like to see the police force grow with the town. In the next year, he'd like to see the force have 23 full-time officers. In 2022, he's hoping for 25. By 2025, he wants to see 30 full-time officers in the department.
Right now, the department has 21 full-time officers watching over a town that is expected to have 21,000 residents recorded in the upcoming census.
That leaves one officer for every 1,000 people — a ratio that concerns Flores.
"It's very scary. I have officers that are working the street, sometimes there's just two of them out there," Flores said. "It's not safe for them or the people of the town."
Across the nation, there was an average of 2.4 sworn officers for every 1,000 residents, according to 2018 data from the FBI's Crime in the United States report.
However, there are initiatives the department has in the works to make the best of its current situation.
Recently, St. John police have partnered with Ring, a home security company and Amazon subsidiary. The department is joining other Region police outfits that use the doorbell security system to solve crimes.
"People can register in the law enforcement portal so we can send out alerts if there's something that's going on in a specific neighborhood, we can alert them and they can share video with us if they choose to," he said.
In the near future, Flores said residents can expect to see officers in more causal settings as the department ramps up its community policing efforts.
Flores said he also would like to strengthen the relationship with neighboring departments, including Schererville, Dyer and Cedar Lake, to address issues all of their communities face.
"There's such a big epidemic with the prescription drugs and the vaping and all that going on with the kids nowadays," Flores said. "There's a big issue with that, that I think that needs to be addressed, and there's things that I feel that we can do together as departments to combat that."
Continuing a legacy
Though he has had the title for about a month, it doesn't make the appointment any less surreal, Flores said.
Growing up, he watched his mentor and father, Augusto "Gus" Flores Jr., lead the East Chicago Police Department as chief.
Even though his father no longer holds the position, the St. John chief said he often finds himself calling his role model to pick his brain.
"He's been a great mentor, a great teacher, a great coach. I mean, I couldn't ask for anything better and a better situation to be able to turn to him. He did this job for nearly 30 years.
"To be able to say that I'm in a position that my dad was in, it's a complete honor. I mean words can't explain how honored I am to be able to say that," Flores said.