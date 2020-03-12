St. John purchases 2.1-acre parcel of land in Shops 96

ST. JOHN — The town is one step closer to advancing work with its Shops 96 development.
On Wednesday, the St. John Redevelopment Commission approved purchasing a 2.1-acre parcel of land for $600,000, from SJ-96, LLC — owned by developer for the project, Bruce Boyer.
The new Town Council didn’t have a choice in the matter, said Vice President Paul Panczuk.
“The agreement to purchase this lot, which is a portion of what used to be lot five in Shops 96 was actually made by the previous council last year. So we're bound to that contract,” Panczuk said.
The purchase stems from funds associated with the original alignment of the connecting road on Joliet Street, Panczuk said.
“The reason for the purchase was the original road alignment, the soil improvements to install the original road alignment were $3.3 million alone, and that's just for the soil not to build a road,” Panczuk said. “So the concept is purchasing this property … much of the road could be located on better soils, if not perfect, but significantly better enough to lower that cost more than what the purchase price is. So we're spending money to save money.”
“All the soil borings have been taken for the new road alignment. So our engineers have a decent idea of what's there and are confident … that purchasing this property is the right decision and will yield significant savings,” he added.
Though the project is running on an extended timeline, Panczuk said the road has to be built before the end of the year.
"Design work on the road is coming along nicely. The intersection of Joliet is designed,” Panczuk said.
“So now it's dealing with the soil on the new alignment. (It) needs to be designed and finished in a quick time. Our deadline is the end of the year, we intend to meet it. So that's the goal. So Dec. 31, 2020, this road should be functional, open and the light turned on."
Resident Dennis DeVito said while he is supportive of Shops 96, changes to the project have been frustrating.
“One of the concerns I as a resident face is the constant change in what is purported to be settled in finalized votes by the various commissions and boards, only to find that sometimes for one reason or another, decisions change,” DeVito said.
DeVito, who regularly attends St. John meetings, stressed his comments shouldn’t reflect negatively on current town administration.
"I actually understand your stress, the dilemma, the problems you as a group face, and I do support your best efforts to get ahead once and for all in this specific project,” DeVito said.
Weather pushes back Shops 96, but St. John development will be ready for fall 2020, town manager says
"Like you, the residents were told almost a year ago that this project, road tangent and various lots were finalized. And this information was used as part of the TIF agreement. Yet today, this new commission is discussing the purchase of land from the developer in a somewhat substantial revision of the original deal."
Before wrapping up his comments, DeVito encouraged the commission to keep its position in mind.
“Take the time to get it right. Do not be rushed. Do your homework. Make sure the engineering is complete,” he said. “Projects are not necessarily right or beneficial just because someone says it is. It is your job to review, to analyze and to pass judgment on how and what you vote. You are not rubber stamps, but rather a controlling commission.”
Also Wednesday, the Town Council approved a provisional signal agreement with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) for the installation of a traffic signal on U.S. 41 at West 96th Place.
Panczuk said the goal is to have the signal activated by the end of 2020.