St. John purchases 2.1-acre parcel of land in Shops 96

Though the project is running on an extended timeline, Panczuk said the road has to be built before the end of the year.

"Design work on the road is coming along nicely. The intersection of Joliet is designed,” Panczuk said.

“So now it's dealing with the soil on the new alignment. (It) needs to be designed and finished in a quick time. Our deadline is the end of the year, we intend to meet it. So that's the goal. So Dec. 31, 2020, this road should be functional, open and the light turned on."

Resident Dennis DeVito said while he is supportive of Shops 96, changes to the project have been frustrating.

“One of the concerns I as a resident face is the constant change in what is purported to be settled in finalized votes by the various commissions and boards, only to find that sometimes for one reason or another, decisions change,” DeVito said.

DeVito, who regularly attends St. John meetings, stressed his comments shouldn’t reflect negatively on current town administration.

"I actually understand your stress, the dilemma, the problems you as a group face, and I do support your best efforts to get ahead once and for all in this specific project,” DeVito said.