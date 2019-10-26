ST. JOHN — Residents can expect to see smoother roads in the upcoming year. Town Manager Steve Kil announced recently the town received $1 million from the second round of Community Crossings Match Grant funding.
Kil said the town anticipates repaving various roads throughout the town with the grant.
“The cost to the community is going to be in excess of $1 million. When we submitted the roads, I think we submitted $1 million where our cost would be just over $1 million. We certainly didn’t want to fall short so we could get the maximum grant amount,” Kil said during a recent Town Council meeting.
The project, which will tackle more than seven miles of roadways, is slated to start in 2020.
First Group Engineering is working on the notice for bidders for the project, and Kil said he anticipates roadwork to begin in spring 2020, so long as the projects are bid out during the winter.
You have free articles remaining.
Council Vice President Gerald Swets asked whether the town would be able to provide residents with a timeline on when their street might be paved.
Kil said the town notifies residents of which streets will be paved, but doesn’t delve into specifics because things can change with the weather, funding and grant applications.
Typically, residents are given notice at least six months prior to work beginning, he said.
The following roads will be paved in 2020:
- 9346 E. Oakridge Drive to 9632 E. Oakridge Drive
- West 92nd Lane from Calumet Avenue to Maplewood Street
- West 93rd Avenue from Olcott Avenue to Columbia Street
- West 94th Place from East Oakridge Drive to West Oakridge Drive
- West 96th Avenue from East Oakridge Drive and West Oakridge Drive
- East, West and North Springhill Drive
- Heron Lake Road from Leonardo Drive to Knickerbocker Place
- Heron Lake Road from Knickerbocker Place to Magoun Drive
- Hilltop Drive
- Homestead Village Court
- Joliet Street from Thielen Street to U.S. 41
- Joliet Street from the roundabout to Hart Street
- Keilman Street from School Street to West 97th Avenue
- Lantern Drive from Columbia Street to the cul-de-sac
- Northcote Avenue from West 93rd Avenue to Olcott Avenue
- Olcott Avenue from West 97th Avenue to West 93rd Avenue
- Primrose Avenue
- Ruth Court
- School Street
- Seasame Street (the road that exits St. John)
- Thielen Street from Joliet Street to Hart Street
- Wildwood Drive