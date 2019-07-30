A rift between two factions of the St. John Republican Party continues to widen, as anti-establishment members have formed a new political action committee outside the control of the Lake County GOP organization and the town’s appointed party chairman.
The splinter group, The St. John Republican Committee, was created earlier this month to raise money for five Republican candidates in the upcoming general election.
A letter issued Wednesday by county party leaders took issue with the PAC for a recent event in which they asked a party official to leave.
The letter also chastises a PAC leader, Kim Krull, of St. John, as a decisive outsider who’s brought past problems for the party.
Four of the candidates the PAC is raising money for — Wayne Pondinas, Bryan Blazak, Michael Schilling and Paul Panczuk — defeated a slate of Town Council incumbents backed by the Lake County Republican Central Committee in the May primary. The other candidate, Clerk-Treasurer Beth Hernandez, ran unopposed but has squabbled with the incumbent Republicans in the past.
The new committee held its first fundraiser Thursday at Michel's Sports Eatery in St. John. Among elected Republicans in attendance were Hernandez, St. John 3rd Ward Councilman Gerald Swets, County Commissioner Jerry Tippy and County Councilman Dan Dernulc, who is also the chairman of the Lake County Republican Central Committee.
But not all of the party’s leadership was welcome at the fundraiser. When Lake County Councilman Christian Jorgensen arrived at the sports bar, he was asked to leave by the event organizers, according to attendees who spoke with The Times.
Swets said the decision was the result of fallout from the primary election, which saw the Jorgensen-backed St. John Republican Professionals slate — Mark Barenie, Rose Hejl and Libby Popovic — wiped out after a venomous campaign. Tensions remain between the two camps, and event organizers said they were worried Jorgensen’s presence could provoke a confrontation, according to Swets.
“That wasn’t our desire for the evening,” Swets said.
Political animosity
Kim Krull, one of the leaders of the new PAC, told The Times that Jorgensen wasn’t welcome in part because he had worked against the campaigns of the St. John challengers. She referred to Jorgensen’s support for elections board complaints against Blazak, Pondinas and Panczuk, as well as his own complaint against St. John resident Ed Conn, whom he accused of threatening incumbents during the primary campaign.
Jorgensen departed the fundraiser “without incident,” Krull said. She downplayed the episode as indicative of a larger dispute within the county GOP, noting that Dernulc and other top Republicans stayed after the incident.
For his part, Jorgensen said he was “puzzled” by the continued animosity over his backing of the St. John incumbents. State and county GOP policy required him to support the current Republican officeholders in their primary campaigns, he said.
“I’m very discouraged that this PAC has taken the tack of being only negative and only divisive,” Jorgensen told The Times. “From what I’ve seen, this PAC’s (social media) posts have nothing about its positions, nothing positive or informational.”
Jorgensen said he and Lake County GOP Treasurer Andy Qunell went to the fundraiser intending to give checks to the primary winners, but were rebuffed by Swets and Hernandez. He questioned the motivation for only allowing contributions to the PAC, saying such a policy would not be acceptable at a GOP-sanctioned event.
“The PAC does not express the views of the Republican Party,” Jorgensen said.
Dernulc said the party needs to put any bickering aside and move forward.
"As the chairman of the party, I want Republicans that win the primary to win the general election. Each one of the candidates that are running in St. John I met, and I really like. They have the town of St. John as their priority," Dernulc said. "I am totally behind them and will do whatever I can as the chairman to assure a victory in November. I know we can move forward, and I believe we’ve already started that process."
Party unity
Since last week’s fundraiser, the official Republican Party structure in The Region has moved to distance itself from Krull, who was the Lake County GOP chairwoman from 2009 through 2013. The LCRCC and the First Congressional District Committee drafted a letter to PAC members on Tuesday, expressing disapproval that Jorgensen and others were not allowed to donate to individual candidates at the fundraiser.
The letter acknowledges “hard feelings” in the wake of a divisive primary, but urges party unity in preparation for the municipal general election in November and national elections in 2020.
“Republicans who wish to remain in good standing with the Party will put the primary behind them and support the winners and the Party in general,” the letter states, according to a copy obtained by The Times. “Time and resources cannot be spent fighting other Republicans.”
The LCRCC letter goes on to warn St. John Republicans against getting involved in a group led by Krull. Under her tenure as the head of county Republicans, the party was beset by internal divisions and lost ground to Democrats, according to the LCRCC.
“We in the Lake County Republican Central Committee have seen intraparty squabbles and factionalism cause destruction and a loss of Republican seats,” the letter states. “Crown Point is a prime example and Kim Krull was the architect of that destruction.”
The letter recalls an ignominious episode from 2003 when Krull was the chair of the Republican precinct organization in Crown Point. That year, she attended a rally for Democratic mayoral nominee Wayne Isailovich in disguise, claiming she was the sister of Republican Clerk-Treasurer Janis Flutka.
Defending her actions, Krull said she was there trying to recruit Democrats to vote for Flutka, who was facing a challenge from an independent candidate. Even so, then-county GOP chair John Curley ordered her to resign over the incident and her frosty relationship with Republican mayoral candidate Dan Klein.
Krull has tangled with other Republican Party leaders, including Dernulc and Qunell, in the past. In 2013, she stepped down as county party chair and backed Crown Point-area Republican Allan Katz against Dernulc in the election for her replacement. Dernulc went on to defeat Katz.
After Dernulc and Qunell were elected to party leadership, Krull filed a complaint against both men with the Indiana Republican State Committee in 2014. She accused them of failing to pay back money owed to Curley’s family when they formed a new leadership organization that year.
The state GOP dismissed the complaint in May 2014, finding party rules did not require newly elected leaders to take over the campaign finance organization of a past administration.