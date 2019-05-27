St. John resident spreads the news worldwide about Thank a Journalist Day

ST. JOHN — One St. John native asked people across the nation, “When was the last time you thanked a journalist?"
Ball State graduate Jillian Wilschke and classmates set out to celebrate “Thank a Journalist Day,” and ultimately reached millions of people in one day.
The hashtag, #thankajournalist, reached almost 1.9 million people in less than 24 hours.
“Journalist’s jobs are to tell the truth and maintain democracy,” Wilschke said. “Without them, our society would be broken. Journalists do not get the credit they deserve for their work and importance in communities, so we wanted to do something to let them know they are appreciated.”
Wilschke, five other Ball State students and a Ball State lecturer collaborated with the goal of spreading the appreciation on March 13 and getting others to follow suit. She drafted and distributed news releases statewide and beyond.
"As a public relations major, I understand the value and importance of journalists, as I have worked with so many during my internships and experiences over the past four years," Wilschke said. "Before my time at Ball State, I was involved in high school journalism through Lake Central High School's publications class. It was there that I truly honed in my love and appreciation for journalism."
Wilschke said the students were able to translate the “Thank a Journalist” news release in multiple languages to send out to various countries. Nearly 500 people from around the world participated and 606 people Tweeted using the #thankajournalist hashtag and the Tweets reached all 50 states and a few countries outside of the U.S., she said.
The hashtag was trending in Indianapolis and notable people also took part in the social media wave, such as “Chopped” host Ted Allen, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Society of Professional Journalists.
"Personally, it was so great to see fellow community members, friends and family members participating in the campaign and then seeing their followers and friends spread the gratitude throughout the nation," Wilschke said. "My fellow group members and I could not believe it took off like it did, especially with just having created the idea ultimately in January."
Wilschke, who majored in public relations, graduated in May and is set to begin a job at Salesforce in Indianapolis as a communications analyst.
“Ball State has empowered me to take risks and step outside of my comfort zone in order to learn,” Wilschke said. “This is just one class out of many that has allowed me such opportunities, and I don't think I would have had the same, immersive, incredible experiences at any other institution.”
ICYMI: A look at the A-F school grade results in Northwest Indiana
ICYMI: A look at the A-F school grade results in Northwest Indiana
Here's a recap of the 2017-18 A-F school grade results in Northwest Indiana.
Check out the 2017-18, 2016-17 and 2015-16 A-F School Grade Results for Lake County. Results were gathered via the Indiana Department of Education.
Check out the 2017-18, 2016-17 and 2015-16 A-F School Grade Results for Porter County. Results were gathered via the Indiana Department of Edu…
Check out the 2017-18, 2016-17 and 2015-16 A-F School Grade Results for LaPorte County. Results were gathered via the Indiana Department of Ed…
Check out the 2017-18, 2016-17 and 2015-16 A-F School Grade Results for Jasper and Newton counties. Results were gathered via the Indiana Depa…
Check out the 2017-18, 2016-17 and 2015-16 A-F School Grade Results for the Region's private and charter schools. Results were gathered via th…
Get a closer look at the Region schools that did better in the 2017-18 school year versus the 2016-17 school year.
Get a closer look at the Region schools that saw grades stay the same in the 2017-18 school year versus the 2016-17 school year.
Get a closer look at the Region schools that saw grades get worse in the 2017-18 school year versus the 2016-17 school year.
ICYMI: A-F School Grade Results: Region schools that got straight A's in both the 2017-18 and 2016-17 school years
Get a closer look at the Region schools that saw straight A grades during the 2017-18 school year and the the 2016-17 school year.
A-F School Grade Results: Region schools that got straight B's in both the 2017-18 and 2016-17 school years
Get a closer look at the Region schools that saw straight B grades during the 2017-18 school year and the the 2016-17 school year.
ICYMI: A-F School Grade Results: Region schools that saw lower grades in 2016-17 turn to As in 2017-18
Get a closer look at the Region schools that saw lower grades turn to As during the 2017-18 school year and the the 2016-17 school year.