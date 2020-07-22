St. John Safety Board approves Police Appreciation Day, discusses fire department new hire process

ST. JOHN — Police officers throughout the area will be honored with a Police Appreciation Day on Thursday.
During a Monday evening meeting, the St. John Safety Board approved a resolution supporting the town's police department, as well as Police Appreciation Day.
The festivities, which are organized by resident Jeff Fryzel, typically begin at Lake Central High School and end at Patrician Banquets in Schererville, said St. John Police Chief Steve Flores.
"Jeff Fryzel, who lives in town, he's been doing this. He's real involved in the community. This is his sixth year, I believe, that he's been doing this," Flores said. "It's just to show appreciation to police officers for the work that they do throughout the years and throughout the country and throughout this county."
Emergency vehicles will line up at the high school and then parade to the banquet hall in Schererville, where there will be live music and guest speakers, he said. The celebration at Patrician is from 6-10 p.m. It includes entertainment. Food and beverages will be available for sale.
Flores said officers from across the county and Illinois show up to the event.
"It's a real nice event. This year, with everything going on, it's been a tough time to be a police officer with situations here, but we continue to do what we do," Flores said.
Patrick Moran, a retired police officer and secretary of the Board, thanked the men and women serving in law enforcement, adding he knows "it's tough out there," but to "stay strong and be safe."
The Board also discussed changes to the St. John Fire Department's new hire procedure.
Fire Chief Fred Willman said he wants to put the town's current new hire procedure, which is outlined in the department's personnel policy, to rest and establish a new one that follows the procedure he has followed for the last 20 years.
Currently, the process is tied to the town manager "almost exclusively," Willman said, adding it starts with a five-day notice to hire and then the position is offered to someone in the town.
"I know that's how they did it when I first came, but I never did it that way," Willman said.
Safety Board Member Steve DeJong said the fair way to go about establishing a new hiring procedure and new hire list would be to offer candidates on the current list a position until the list is exhausted.
"I also think that before we go into a hiring process, I just want to go on record to say, there has to be a formal process established. Right now, we have a personnel policy conflicting (with) what you said that you're doing as the chief," DeJong said.
Ultimately, the Board unanimously agreed to have the current new hire list expire on Dec. 31.
Board members also agreed to work with Willman on establishing a new hiring procedure.
