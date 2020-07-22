St. John Safety Board approves Police Appreciation Day, discusses fire department new hire process

Patrick Moran, a retired police officer and secretary of the Board, thanked the men and women serving in law enforcement, adding he knows "it's tough out there," but to "stay strong and be safe."

The Board also discussed changes to the St. John Fire Department's new hire procedure.

Fire Chief Fred Willman said he wants to put the town's current new hire procedure, which is outlined in the department's personnel policy, to rest and establish a new one that follows the procedure he has followed for the last 20 years.

Currently, the process is tied to the town manager "almost exclusively," Willman said, adding it starts with a five-day notice to hire and then the position is offered to someone in the town.

"I know that's how they did it when I first came, but I never did it that way," Willman said.

Safety Board Member Steve DeJong said the fair way to go about establishing a new hiring procedure and new hire list would be to offer candidates on the current list a position until the list is exhausted.