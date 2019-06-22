ST. JOHN — The town council approved a settlement Wednesday with the developers of the Gates of St. John subdivision ending an 18-month dispute and requiring the town to pay the developer, BLB St. John, $3.3 million for construction of a sewer line serving the subdivision.
The settlement was the result of mediation, a move ordered by a judge. BLB built the sewer and, under an agreement with the town in 2005, could charge each person who tapped into it to recapture the original $1.6 million cost of the sewer. The initial tap-in fee was $800, but BLB was allowed to increase that each month based on the rate of inflation. By April, the fee was $1,663, according to Town Manager Steve Kil.
Kil said BLB had collected about $142,000 in fees so far, but the settlement will end the tap-in fee and require the town to pay the $3.3 million, the cost of the sewer plus interest since the time of construction. Kil said the town will have to issue a judgment bond to pay the settlement, which will end up costing the town about $5 million with interest over the next 10 years.
Councilman Gerald Swets voted against the settlement despite a recommendation from the town's lawyer in the suit, Monica Brownewell-Smith of the Indianapolis firm of Barnes and Thornburg, that it was fair to both sides.
"I don't think we should settle it this way when we have a good chance of winning in court," Swets said.
He said he also objected to the settlement's requirement the town annex about 200 acres on several properties adjacent to the Gates subdivision and rezone them for planned unit development to become an extension of the Gates because "I am not willing to trade the future control of the town."
Councilman Michael Forbes said he thought the settlement was fair and Swets was overestimating the certainty of the town's chances of winning in court. Councilwoman Libby Popovic said the suit had a lot of moving parts and asked Brownewell-Smith what she thought were the chances of success in court.
Brownewell-Smith said such cases usually are an "all or nothing" thing and the town could end up being assessed the $3.3 million plus all the legal fees and court costs of pursuing it. The town already has spent between $80,000 and $90,000 in legal fees on the suit, Kil said.
"It's good to look at the certainty of what the settlement offers," Brownewell-Smith said, adding it had things that each side didn't like.
Kil said the annexation process would begin in August but would not take effect until Jan. 1 because federal law does not allow annexations to take effect in the year before the decennial census. The rezoning would then have to go through the normal process of consideration by the plan commission, which would make a recommendation to the council. The council would have the final vote on the matter.
As part of the settlement, as homes are developed, BLB will build a bike path on the north side of West 105th Avenue and on Cline Avenue to connect with the path planned by Schererville. BLB will be restricted to having an average lot size of 11,200 square feet with an average of 2.3 units per acre, or a total of 1,615 units on the 702 total acres planned for development.
Voting for the settlement were Forbes, Popovic, Rose Hejl and Mark Barenie.