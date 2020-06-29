St. John subdivision code changes, future fireworks display on hold

The next Plan Commission meeting is Wednesday.

Also during the meeting, councilmen discussed choosing a different vendor for its September fireworks show after a businessman voiced concern over not being offered a chance to dazzle the town with his pyrotechnics display.

During public comment, Andy James with LaPorte-based Mad Bomber Fireworks Productions, said he was "a little bit frustrated" the town was planning a fireworks display without having a chance to throw his hat in the ring.

"As recent as early February, I spoke with Mr. Panczuk about the fireworks display. He spoke with me about the possibility of doing a display on July Fourth, and we discussed the different options," James said. "I encouraged him to go on a day other than July Fourth so that I could commit the resources to the display that I wanted to, to make a special display."

Shortly after, James said, the coronavirus pandemic hit and "everything changed," with 50% of his customers canceling their events.

After not hearing anything further from Panczuk and discovering the town was planning on moving forward with its fireworks show, James said he was "frustrated" he wasn't contacted to put in a proposal.