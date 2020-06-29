St. John subdivision code changes, future fireworks display on hold

ST. JOHN — A couple items of town business are on hold while two boards consider additional information.
During a recent meeting, the St. John Town Council deferred making a final decision on changes to the town's subdivision code ordinance, as well as a future fireworks display.
Ordinance No. 1707, which would revise the town's current subdivision code ordinance that was first adopted in 1992, was deferred for the Plan Commission to consider additional changes, said Paul Panczuk, who is the Town Council vice president and Plan Commission liaison.
"It's been a long time since this has been revised, and we want to make sure we get the final few important changes in," Panczuk said during the meeting.
Panczuk said the ordinance will head back to the Plan Commission for the board to make changes, then it will again be presented to the Town Council.
The Plan Commission has spent hours going through the subdivision code ordinance, which underwent two sets of changes, Plan Commission President John Kennedy said during a June meeting.
Changes to the ordinance include, but are not limited to, updated fees, new building permit requirements, a made-in-the-USA caveat and new guidance on lots near pipelines.
The next Plan Commission meeting is Wednesday.
Also during the meeting, councilmen discussed choosing a different vendor for its September fireworks show after a businessman voiced concern over not being offered a chance to dazzle the town with his pyrotechnics display.
During public comment, Andy James with LaPorte-based Mad Bomber Fireworks Productions, said he was "a little bit frustrated" the town was planning a fireworks display without having a chance to throw his hat in the ring.
"As recent as early February, I spoke with Mr. Panczuk about the fireworks display. He spoke with me about the possibility of doing a display on July Fourth, and we discussed the different options," James said. "I encouraged him to go on a day other than July Fourth so that I could commit the resources to the display that I wanted to, to make a special display."
Shortly after, James said, the coronavirus pandemic hit and "everything changed," with 50% of his customers canceling their events.
After not hearing anything further from Panczuk and discovering the town was planning on moving forward with its fireworks show, James said he was "frustrated" he wasn't contacted to put in a proposal.
"I'm frustrated because clearly my company is a leader in this industry. My roots are in St. John. ... I started my career here selling Christmas trees on the corner of 93rd (Avenue) and (U.S.) 41 when I was 17 years old."
Panczuk apologized for the perception that the town didn't care about James or his company.
However, the decision to move forward with a different company wasn't personal.
"We were able to get July Fourth availability with that vendor. It's a vendor that the town's used the last three years and was highly recommended," Panczuk said. "So we stuck with that because OK, we're going to try to make this happen on the Fourth; we're going to be like thee town to do it on the Fourth. At the last minute, we got cold feet."
Panczuk said the town made a last-minute decision to delay the show, and the vendor it had forged an agreement with, RKM Fireworks Company, had availability on July 4 and Sept. 4 and 5.
Ultimately, the council agreed unanimously to defer the contract with RKM and obtain a proposal from James.
