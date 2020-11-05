 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. John subdivision to have new public hearing after noticing mishap
urgent

St. John subdivision to have new public hearing after noticing mishap

{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK_St. John Town Hall

St. John Town Hall. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

ST. JOHN — A public hearing for The Preserve at Rosewood Estates was set to kick off Wednesday evening's St. John Plan Commission meeting, however, noticing requirements pushed the hearing to December. 

Before the public hearing began, Town Manager Craig Phillips, who also is acting building and planning director, said one of the groups of mailing slips was missing. 

"If not all of the required interested parties received notice, then pursuant to the Plan Commission rules, all parties have not received notice and therefore the hearing cannot proceed," Plan Commission Attorney Adam Decker said via Zoom. 

Representing Rosewood Estates, Jack Slager, of Schilling Development, asked if the interested parties were present in the meeting room, could the public hearing proceed? 

Decker said he didn't think there was evidence indicating a mailing was sent. 

"Having been simply here in the audience doesn't mean they received the notice," he said, adding Plan Commission rules "pretty clearly require that personal notice must be given and that there has to be some evidence that that notice has been given." 

Decker added notice is normally required to be given five business days before a public hearing. 

Slager said it appears one certified letter might have been missed in the mailing, but other notification methods were completed. 

"We did the two publications in the newspaper. We did the sign on the site," Slager said.  "So, it's possible that the interested party was notified by one of those means and couldn't be here tonight. I'm just throwing that out there." 

The board ultimately agreed 6-0, absent member Yolanda Cardona, to defer the matter until the commission's Dec. 2 meeting. 

After the vote was taken, six people in the audience left. 

The board also moved 6-0 to defer Greystone Unit 3 to the Dec. 2 meeting so Slager can come back with architectural renderings, a plat with lot numbers including square footage and dimensions and potential plans for a small park or equipment along a walking path in the development.

Plats approved

Also Wednesday, the commission approved secondary plats for Mill Creek Unit 6 and Summerlin Estates Unit 2, and sent a favorable recommendation for letters of credit for both developments to the Town Council. 

Commissioners also again heard from Slager, who was requesting a primary and secondary plat for Hickory Terrace, which is a part of phase two of The Continental subdivision.

The request came after Schilling wanted to replat three lots within the subdivision to make them larger by the lot line back by 80 feet. 

"It turned out to be a non-wooded area, unused, behind these lots," Slager said. 

The extension would remove a 25-foot conservation easement from the original property line, however, Slager noted the three lots being replatted didn't have trees behind them. 

The commission approved the primary and secondary plat 6-0. 

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts