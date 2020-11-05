St. John subdivision to have new public hearing after noticing mishap

ST. JOHN — A public hearing for The Preserve at Rosewood Estates was set to kick off Wednesday evening's St. John Plan Commission meeting, however, noticing requirements pushed the hearing to December.

Before the public hearing began, Town Manager Craig Phillips, who also is acting building and planning director, said one of the groups of mailing slips was missing.

"If not all of the required interested parties received notice, then pursuant to the Plan Commission rules, all parties have not received notice and therefore the hearing cannot proceed," Plan Commission Attorney Adam Decker said via Zoom.

Representing Rosewood Estates, Jack Slager, of Schilling Development, asked if the interested parties were present in the meeting room, could the public hearing proceed?

Decker said he didn't think there was evidence indicating a mailing was sent.

"Having been simply here in the audience doesn't mean they received the notice," he said, adding Plan Commission rules "pretty clearly require that personal notice must be given and that there has to be some evidence that that notice has been given."

Decker added notice is normally required to be given five business days before a public hearing.