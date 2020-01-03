{{featured_button_text}}
LANSING — Police have identified a St. John woman found dead in a Landing motel Thursday, and they don't suspect it was a homicide.

The circumstances surrounding the death of 77-year-old Donna Molenaar remain under investigation, Lansing police reported. 

Molenaar, of St. John, was found unresponsive in a room at United Motel Lansing, 2249 Bernice Road. Her body was discovered at 12:12 p.m. Thursday, Lansing police Lt. Al Phillips said.

An autopsy performed by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office on Friday determined there were no signs of trauma, Phillips said. 

However, the cause and manner of death are pending results from a toxicology report, which could take weeks, said Natalia Derevyanny, director of communications at the medical examiner's office. 

Phillips said Lansing police are conducting a death investigation with help from Illinois State Police Crime Scene investigators. The death is not being investigated as a homicide, he added. 

