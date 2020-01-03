LANSING — Police have identified a St. John woman found dead in a Landing motel Thursday, and they don't suspect it was a homicide.
The circumstances surrounding the death of 77-year-old Donna Molenaar remain under investigation, Lansing police reported.
Molenaar, of St. John, was found unresponsive in a room at United Motel Lansing, 2249 Bernice Road. Her body was discovered at 12:12 p.m. Thursday, Lansing police Lt. Al Phillips said.
An autopsy performed by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office on Friday determined there were no signs of trauma, Phillips said.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
However, the cause and manner of death are pending results from a toxicology report, which could take weeks, said Natalia Derevyanny, director of communications at the medical examiner's office.
Phillips said Lansing police are conducting a death investigation with help from Illinois State Police Crime Scene investigators. The death is not being investigated as a homicide, he added.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Anthony Paul Lardyell
Bradley James Kresich
Brandon Chirstopher Smith
Benjamin Elliott Weatherford
Christopher Armstrong
Darvell Davonte Robinson.jpg
Davierre Shamari Sanders
Dezarae Lynn Farias
Emanuel Oscar Sims
Howard Cornelius Hogue
Jacob Samuel Phelps
Jerry Lee Bryant
Kiara Shawtrice Howard
Kyle Charles Klemoff
Marquis Larone Johnson
Patrick Clinton
Pete Yanez
Richard Tyson
Tierra Smith
Timothy Cecil Craig
Tony Deandra Carruthers
Caine Anthony Stachelski
Dustin Bruce Albee
Jeffrey James Human
Lorenzo Bentley
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!