St. John woman pleads guilty to tax evasion
alert urgent

Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

HAMMOND — A St. John business owner pleaded guilty late this week to a federal tax evasion charge.

Stacey Mikler appeared Thursday afternoon before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Andrew P. Rodovich on a felony tax charge that carries a maximum penalty of 5 years imprisonment.

The U.S. Attorney’s office alleges Mikler filed false federal income tax forms between 2013 and 2017.

It alleges she did this to hide nearly $742,000 in income she received those years from a St. John tax preparation and personal management services company she owned and operated.

It alleges she did so avoid having to pay Internal Revenue Service taxes.

Court records state she signed a plea agreement last week with federal prosecutors.

Prosecutors promise to recommend she receive leniency in return for her giving up her right to a jury trial and pleading guilty to evasion of assessment of federal taxes for the year 2017.

She also agreed she owes the IRS $236,795, in restitution and that the IRS may still seek additional taxes, interest and penalties from her, once she has made a full financial disclosure to the government.

The magistrate is recommending Chief U.S. District Court Judge Jon E DeGuilio accept the terms of Mikler’s plea bargain.

Mikler was freed on bond. No sentencing date has yet been scheduled.

