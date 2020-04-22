You are the owner of this article.
St. Joseph’s Carmelite Home staff coronavirus cases cleared; no children tested positive
alert urgent

Carmelite Home in East Chicago stock

St. Joseph's Carmelite Home in East Chicago.

 John Luke, file, The Times

EAST CHICAGO — All previously reported cases of coronavirus among St. Joseph’s Carmelite Home staff have been cleared, officials reported Wednesday.

No children have tested positive for coronavirus, Tom Dabertin, president of the St. Joseph’s Carmelite Home Board of Directors, said.

“With the conclusion of the quarantine period, the home has no current cases of COVID-19,” Dabertin said.

Seven staff members had previously tested positive who work at East Chicago’s St. Joseph’s Carmelite Home, a licensed and certified residential care and emergency shelter facility for children and teens.

“As has been the case with other employers in the area, state and nationally, and in spite of regular disinfectant cleaning and a superior commitment to preventative measures, over the past month, St. Joseph’s Carmelite Home was informed by several employees that they had tested positive for COVID-19,” Dabertin said.

Dabertin said upon notification of the cases, the staff members who tested positive were not allowed to access the facility and all other employees were notified in writing. The staff also reported the cases to the East Chicago Health Commissioner and deep cleanings in addition to daily disinfectant routines were performed.

Dabertin said the home maintains high standards of cleanliness and will continue the preventative standards voluntarily implemented earlier, including wearing masks, strict hygiene and sanitary standards and limitations on staff movement in the facility.

“Many of these efforts were put in place prior to the pandemic," Dabertin said, adding the shelter values the health and welfare of the children as well as its employees. 

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

