St. Joseph’s Carmelite Home staff coronavirus cases cleared; no children tested positive

EAST CHICAGO — All previously reported cases of coronavirus among St. Joseph’s Carmelite Home staff have been cleared, officials reported Wednesday.

No children have tested positive for coronavirus, Tom Dabertin, president of the St. Joseph’s Carmelite Home Board of Directors, said.

“With the conclusion of the quarantine period, the home has no current cases of COVID-19,” Dabertin said.

Seven staff members had previously tested positive who work at East Chicago’s St. Joseph’s Carmelite Home, a licensed and certified residential care and emergency shelter facility for children and teens.

“As has been the case with other employers in the area, state and nationally, and in spite of regular disinfectant cleaning and a superior commitment to preventative measures, over the past month, St. Joseph’s Carmelite Home was informed by several employees that they had tested positive for COVID-19,” Dabertin said.

Dabertin said upon notification of the cases, the staff members who tested positive were not allowed to access the facility and all other employees were notified in writing. The staff also reported the cases to the East Chicago Health Commissioner and deep cleanings in addition to daily disinfectant routines were performed.