St. Jude House, Local 219 partner to host annual fundraiser on Facebook

The show will feature various acts, will be emceed by Robin Rock, of 93.9 LITE FM, and have giveaways, which can be entered by emailing a name and phone number to bdadams@stjudehouse.org. Winners will be called live during the show, Adams added.

St. Jude House Executive Director Ryan Elinkowski said while the virtual show is looking to spread a little joy, it's important to remember the mission behind the event.

"The fact of the matter is more and more businesses are starting to realize that domestic violence is an issue that includes its employees, clients, customers and vendors in some capacity," Elinkowski said. "The weeks of shelter-in-place orders have only compounded abuse as families have been isolated to their homes with an abuser who is more volatile and stressed than usual.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 1 in 5 women and 1 in 7 men have reported experiencing severe physical violence from an intimate partner in their lifetime.

"Underneath all this fun, and all this variety, and all this excitement, there's still the real issue of why we're doing this. It's about awareness," Adams said.