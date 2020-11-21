St. Jude House marks 25 years of helping domestic violence survivors

“It all started by praying to St. Jude to help us start our business and to hopefully if it would grow, and if he will help us, I would definitely do something in return,” Burrell explained.

“As we grew, and we had 14 plants throughout the country, and close to 80% of our staff were women," he said. "We did see some abuse throughout the whole system, had some cases of people coming in to work that had abuse. Some people getting their paychecks and going out to a parking lot, and their spouses would pick up a check and leave.”

At the time, St. Jude House was, and still is, the only shelter in South Lake County. It also was the first local shelter to publish its address — a choice Burrell recalled as radical.

“Once we started to build the St. Jude House, we wondered, how are people going to know where we were and what we did?” Burrell said. “The only way that we would be able to do that was to publish where we were, and also go to all the police departments and fire departments and let them know that we existed and what we were there for.”

Burrell said the staff figured if someone was in trouble, they didn’t have time to look in a phone book or to ask somebody if a shelter for abused women and children existed.