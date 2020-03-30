St. Jude launches makeup challenge after annual fundraiser is postponed due to COVID-19

Several hours and 40 donations later, $773 was raised for St. Jude House and the #makeupchallenge was born.

"Today we're going to be painting my dad's face," Lily said during the Facebook Live video. "Thank you for sending all of that money for my dad because those kids really need it to help them at St. Jude House."

The about eight-minute-long makeover shows Lily and Lila dipping into mom Tara's makeup bag, fishing out mascara, blush and black lipstick used for Halloween.

In the end, Ryan's eyebrows are noticeably darker, purple and green eye shadow are swiped across his eyelids and forehead, and black liquid lipstick is squiggled on his cheeks, lips and chin.

Ryan said "it really means a lot" to have his daughters involved with the challenge.

"My 6-year-old Lily, especially when I came back to work at St. Jude House, she had a lot of questions in trying to understand the differences then from Boys and Girl Club to St. Jude House," Ryan said. "Knowing that we keep people safe here and there's children here, she's just been more and more engaged in the work we do here.