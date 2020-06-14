St. Mary Medical Center nurse loves to teach others, share her experience

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Angie Pigg is proof that those who can do also teach.

The registered nurse runs the intermediate care unit at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, and she teaches the next generation of health care workers how it’s done.

“I love sharing my knowledge and experience with others, whether it’s a classroom-type setting or just a conversation in the break room,” said Pigg, who was chosen a top nurse in the Region by peer review. “Sharing our experiences is how we all learn the nuances of nursing.”

For more than 20 years, Pigg has been a nurse at various stops in Northwest Indiana. She has worked in the IMCU at St. Mary Medical Center for the last five years.

Pigg received her LPN at Franciscan Health Crown Point, when it was known as St. Anthony Hospital. She felt blessed to be able to learn at the hospital in her hometown.

“Crown Point is a great place to grow up,” she said. “When I went to work there and achieved my LPN, I felt very fortunate. It was and still is a great local hospital that stays in tune with the surrounding community.”

While earning her RN from ITT Technical Institute online, Pigg worked at Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village in DeMotte.