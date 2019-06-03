CROWN POINT —The St Mary Catholic Community School Class of 2019 presented their end-of-year class play recently.
This year's play was an original production, with the main story written by Emmy Wake, and additional scenes written by Abigail Mackey, Caitlin Wadas, and Vanessa Navarro, all St. Mary 8th-graders.
Emmy began writing the play last summer. Under the direction of music teacher, Tony Rossi, the rest of the 8th-grade class brought this original story to life with acting, singing, dancing, set building, and painting.
The play was entitled, "180", and told the story of a teenage girl who gets lost in an unfamiliar city with no money and no way to contact home. On her journey, she gets first-hand experience of what it is like to be in need of help and homeless. Ultimately, the main character recruits her friends to start an organization to help people in need
The 8th-graders decided to hold a food drive for admission to the play to benefit St. Mary's God's Groceries food pantry. There were two performances - a morning performance for the school children and an evening performance for parents, relatives and friends.
“I’m very pleased that this 8th-grade class used its talents to educate our school community and to help those in need of a helping hand. They are an amazing group of youngsters,” said St. Mary’s principal Tom Ruiz.
St. Mary Catholic Community School in Crown Point offers grade levels Junior Pre-Kindergarten (for 3-year-olds) through grade eight. St. Mary’s faculty teaches a curriculum supported by cutting-edge technology. Faith, Academic Excellence, Life Lessons, and Compassion are the pillars of the school.
Students in all grades are provided with opportunities to help others by way of service projects and other activities.