St. Mary students walk to thank, back teachers

CROWN POINT —More than 500 students at St. Mary Catholic Community School showed their appreciation for their teachers by participating in the school’s 11th annual Teacher Appreciation Walk-a-thon recently.
The walk was organized by St. Mary’s Parish Council and Finance Council representatives, Rose Krueger and Jen Heal. The route stretched as far east as Indiana Avenue, to Crown Point’s historic square, and as far south as Greenwood Avenue.
The school is grateful for all the support from the parents, and parishioners who made this year’s walk-a-thon a huge success. The students also appreciated the efforts of St. Mary’s Faith Formation coordinator, Marian Weeks, who cooked for the entire student body along with all her helpers from the parish Faith Formation program.
The walk-a-thon was the cap to Faculty and Staff Appreciation Week at St. Mary’s. “The entire staff certainly felt the love and appreciation from our St. Mary’s families. They fed us and treated us all week,” said principal Tom Ruiz.
St. Mary Catholic Community School in Crown Point offers grade levels Junior Pre-Kindergarten (for 3-year-olds) through grade eight. St. Mary’s faculty teaches a rich curriculum supported by cutting-edge technology. To learn more about St. Mary’s School or schedule a tour, visit stmarycp.org/school or call 663-0676.