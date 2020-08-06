You are the owner of this article.
St. Michael's Mega Raffle virtual drawing set for Saturday
St. Michael's Mega Raffle virtual drawing set for Saturday

St. Michael Archangel

St. Michael the Archangel Church in Schererville shown in March. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

SCHERERVILLE — St. Michael Archangel's annual Mega Raffle has gone virtual this year. 

Steve Koontz, communications director at the church, said the raffle will be livestreamed on the parish's Facebook page @StMichaelSville at 9 p.m. Saturday.

Koontz said a private picnic for parishioners will be held outdoors "on a small scale" Saturday. So far, a "couple hundred" of people have registered. 

The picnic is invitation only, Koontz emphasized, adding there will be a check-in list at the door. 

"We're not equipped to handle people who weren't invited. So that's why we have a list of people who RSVP'd and so anyone who's allowed entry, we'll double check on the list to ensure that they did in fact register," he said. 

Since the raffle is being drawn Saturday evening, Koontz recommended people buy their tickets no later than 4 p.m. Saturday. 

Tickets can be purchased by stopping in the church at 1 W. Wilhelm St., Schererville, calling 219-322-4505 ext. 8249 or visiting www.stmichaelparish.life/purchase-mega-raffle-tickets/

Koontz said a portion of this year's proceeds will be donated to Sojourner Truth House in Gary, a non-profit that serves homeless and at-risk women and their children, as well as underserved members of the community, according to its website.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

