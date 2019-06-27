MERRILLVILLE — The pastor of St. Thomas More in Munster has been elected to serve as the Diocese of Gary administrator until the pope appoints a new bishop to the diocese.
The Rev. Michael J. Yadron plans to continue serving as the pastor at St. Thomas More while serving as administrator for the Diocese of Gary.
On Tuesday, Bishop Donald J. Hying was installed as Bishop of Madison in Wisconsin — leaving a position to be filled. The College of Consultors must elect an administrator within eight days of the diocesan position being vacant.
After being elected, Yadron celebrated mass with the College of Consultors and diocesan pastoral staff. He said he is committed to collaborate while serving from behind the scenes.
“The faithful can be assured that Canon law provides for the absence of a bishop,” Yadron said. “Immediately upon the vacancy of the see, the College of Consultors were empowered to oversee diocesan operations. As the administrator, it becomes my responsibility to make certain the diocese continues to function until a new bishop is named.”
Yadron was born in East Chicago and previously attended St. Mary Parish in Griffith. Before becoming a priest, he attended St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Indiana, and St. Mary of the Lake Seminary in Mundelein, Illinois. Yadron was ordained to priesthood in May 1983 at Holy Angels Cathedral in Gary with Bishop Andrew G. Grutka presiding over the ceremony.
Yadron has served many roles in his career. His past positions include being a chaplain and director at Camp Lawrence in Valparaiso; a curate for St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Hammond; an instructor at Bishop Noll Institute in Hammond; a temporary administrator at SS Monica and Luke Parish in Gary; chaplain at Carmelite Home for Boys in Hammond; and as an administrator and pastor for Holy Trinity in Gary.
Yadron also served as a chaplain for Indiana State Prison in Michigan City; a temporary associate pastor at St. Mary Parish in Griffith; a pastor at St. Maria Goretti Church in Dyer; pastor at Queen of All Saints Church in Michigan City; and director at Diaconate Formation for the Diocese of Gary.
The diocesan administrator has the same obligations and many of the powers of the diocesan bishop, according to Canon Law 427. Yadron's new role will be to help the diocese continue to function as it had under Hying and to refrain from changes.
Qualifications for a Diocesan administrator include having “outstanding doctrine and prudence” and being a priest older than 35 years old.
“I have every confidence that the diocesan pastoral staff, College of Consultors, priests, religious, deacons and laity will come together to pray and work as we await the pope’s announcement of the fifth bishop of Gary,” Yadron said.