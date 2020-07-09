You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Stabbing of 4-year-old girl appeared unintentional, police say
breaking urgent

Stabbing of 4-year-old girl appeared unintentional, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

GRIFFITH – A man taken into police custody Wednesday in connection with the stabbing of a 4-year-old girl is believed to have caused the child's injuries unintentionally, police said.

The man, a 19-year-old from Griffith, was being held Thursday pending formal charges, according to a Griffith Police Department release.

Although the cause of the injuries "do not appear intentional," the teen was arrested "due to reckless behavior," the release states.

Police responded about 7:33 p.m. to the 1400 block of North Glenwood Street for a report of a child stabbed with a knife.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and later airlifted to a Chicago hospital. She was in stable condition late Wednesday, and her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Initial reports indicated the victim is 6 years old; however, police confirmed she is 4, said Griffith Detective Sgt. Jim Sibley.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back at nwi.com for updates.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

I flew across the country in a hazmat suit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts