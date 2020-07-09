Stabbing of 4-year-old girl appeared unintentional, police say

GRIFFITH – A man taken into police custody Wednesday in connection with the stabbing of a 4-year-old girl is believed to have caused the child's injuries unintentionally, police said.
The man, a 19-year-old from Griffith, was being held Thursday pending formal charges, according to a Griffith Police Department release.
Although the cause of the injuries "do not appear intentional," the teen was arrested "due to reckless behavior," the release states.
Police responded about 7:33 p.m. to the 1400 block of North Glenwood Street for a report of a child stabbed with a knife.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and later airlifted to a Chicago hospital. She was in stable condition late Wednesday, and her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
Initial reports indicated the victim is 6 years old; however, police confirmed she is 4, said Griffith Detective Sgt. Jim Sibley.
Additional details were not immediately available.
Check back at nwi.com for updates.
Ann Marie Sullivan
Anthony Joey Roscoe
Anthony Johnson
Anthony Paul Navakas
Anthony Watts
Antwan Lemar Woods
Daniel James Higginbotham
Danielle Lyn Martinez
David Alejandro Guzman
David Leonard Wilson
Delbert Troy Beshires
Frank Anthony Magallan
George Thomas Claiborn
Glenn Wade Maxwell
Guillermo Solorio Delarosa
Ian M. Trail
James Edward Burch Sr.
Jamie K. Anderson
Jimmy Stephon Brown
Kelvin Ken Adams
Maurice Eugene Dukes Jr.
Raymond Dante Reese
Robert Beck Davenport
Shawn Anthony Dalton
Terrence Lamont Rogers
Timothy Keith Bankston Sr.
William Earl Head
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!