Stabbing of 4-year-old girl appeared unintentional, police say

GRIFFITH – A man taken into police custody Wednesday in connection with the stabbing of a 4-year-old girl is believed to have caused the child's injuries unintentionally, police said.

The man, a 19-year-old from Griffith, was being held Thursday pending formal charges, according to a Griffith Police Department release.

Although the cause of the injuries "do not appear intentional," the teen was arrested "due to reckless behavior," the release states.

Police responded about 7:33 p.m. to the 1400 block of North Glenwood Street for a report of a child stabbed with a knife.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and later airlifted to a Chicago hospital. She was in stable condition late Wednesday, and her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Initial reports indicated the victim is 6 years old; however, police confirmed she is 4, said Griffith Detective Sgt. Jim Sibley.

Additional details were not immediately available.