Staff wrangles kittens left outside animal control facility; sheriff says 20 pets left outside this year
Kittens abandoned

This is one of five kittens that were left outside the animal shelter after hours on Sunday. The kittens will be available for adoption through the Lake County Animal Control and Adoption center. 

 Provided

CROWN POINT — When five energetic kittens were abandoned outside the Lake County Animal Control and Adoption center after hours, they narrowly escaped being hit by a car or being preyed upon by wildlife, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.

At 6:45 p.m. Sunday, five kittens were left outside the building and ran away, the sheriff said.

"Our staff members were able to retrieve the animals, and they should be available for adoption within the next couple of weeks,” Martinez said. “These animals were extremely fortunate to have survived. They could have easily been injured or killed on the busy roadway to the north of animal control, or they could have become prey to animals traveling through a nearby wooded area.”

He said about 20 pets have been left outside the facility after hours over the past year. A sign on the building directs individuals to not leave animals unattended at the shelter, instructing people to instead call 219-660-0001 for assistance.

The facility is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is reachable at 219-769-7016. Those who wish to relinquish pets at the shelter must come in and speak with a staff member.

“Our community has been so generous in partnering with us to give animals a second chance at happy lives with families who can care for them,” Martinez said. “We appreciate your assistance with our efforts to provide safe shelter for pets in crisis.”

