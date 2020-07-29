Staff wrangles kittens left outside animal control facility; sheriff says 20 pets left outside this year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — When five energetic kittens were abandoned outside the Lake County Animal Control and Adoption center after hours, they narrowly escaped being hit by a car or being preyed upon by wildlife, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.

At 6:45 p.m. Sunday, five kittens were left outside the building and ran away, the sheriff said.

"Our staff members were able to retrieve the animals, and they should be available for adoption within the next couple of weeks,” Martinez said. “These animals were extremely fortunate to have survived. They could have easily been injured or killed on the busy roadway to the north of animal control, or they could have become prey to animals traveling through a nearby wooded area.”

He said about 20 pets have been left outside the facility after hours over the past year. A sign on the building directs individuals to not leave animals unattended at the shelter, instructing people to instead call 219-660-0001 for assistance.

The facility is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is reachable at 219-769-7016. Those who wish to relinquish pets at the shelter must come in and speak with a staff member.