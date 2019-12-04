ST. JOHN — The Gates of St. John East development is moving forward.
Tim Kuiper, lawyer for developer John Lotton, reminded the Plan Commission on Wednesday evening the plan has met all requirements laid out in the town's subdivision ordinance.
The 108-acre expansion includes 306 single-family homes.
Before bringing the plat to a vote, commission member Steve Flores said he was disappointed to see the park was removed from the plat, but understands lots had to be increased to meet the average lot size.
"I was kind of disappointed there's no park involved here," Flores said. "I know you don't have to give that, but I was kind of disappointed to see that go because I know initially you guys had some room for that, which would have been nice for the neighborhood."
Commission member Paul Panczuk agreed with Flores and added he didn't think the project met every standard outlined in the town's subdivision control ordinance. However, Panczuk said the town's ordinance conflicts with state statue, specially Indiana Code 36-7-4-702, which says town ordinances should have specific standards for primary plat approval.
Panczuk said the ordinance does not have specific standards and it's something town officials should look to update.
"That section 11 (of the town's subdivision control ordinance) is vague and ambiguous," Panczuk said. "So if we voted no, based on that, they could challenge us and there is case law that was brought to me that shows that the ruling would not be in our favor. Ultimately that's the issue here, we have to approve it — there's no other choice. They meet all the technical criteria."
The commission voted to approve the plan 5-0.
The plat first appeared before the commission in August, when Kuiper asked to schedule a public hearing for the rezoning of the four-parcel plat, which would later be added to seven parcels of land to create a unified project, according to meeting minutes.
After changes to the original plat, the plan came before the board again in November — after making discussed changes to lot size — seeking approval from the commission.
The approval, however, never came.
Ice Miller Legal Counsel, the law firm representing LBL Development, LLC, warned commission members ahead of Wednesday's meeting that if the plat wasn't approved, LBL would "take any and all legal action it deems necessary," according to a letter Ice Miller sent to the Plan Commission on Monday.
The letter states since the zoning administrator and town engineer have said the plat has met all of the requirements laid out by the subdivision control ordinance, the zoning ordinance and the PUD ordinance that applies to the project, the commission has violated Indiana law.
"If the Plan Commission again fails to approve the primary plat at its public hearing on Dec. 4, 2019, we will be left with no other conclusion other than the Plan Commission is acting in an arbitrary and capricious manner without any rational basis for again failing to vote on the Primary Plat," the letter states.
During a special meeting on Nov. 20, Panczuk said the project did not meet every requirement in the town's subdivision control ordinance.
Panczuk said while the plat might meet technical criteria of the ordinance, it falls short on section 11 of design standards of planned unit development, also known as PUD. For that reason, he voted no to approve the plat during the special meeting.
"Our design standards call again for plan unit development (that) is intended to encourage original and imaginative subdivision design, which preserves the natural amenities of the site and provides for the general welfare of the town," he said. "I think the PUD does not meet that standard, and that's that's my opinion."