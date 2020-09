UPDATE: I-65 traffic returns to normal after car breaks down in southbound lane

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Traffic along Interstate 65 was slowed Saturday evening after a vehicle stalled in a lane.

Indiana State Police (ISP) Cpl. Daniel Becker said a vehicle broke down in one of the southbound lanes, causing traffic to slow.

Becker said ISP sent a tow truck to the scene to move the car from the roadway. The incident was cleared by 7:30 p.m., according to TrafficWise, an online service by the Indiana Department of Transportation that provides information about travel conditions.

Initially, TrafficWise reported the incident caused motorists to drive as slow as 15 mph beginning near the 257-mile marker.

According to the TrafficWise map, the delay spanned for about two miles.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.