Standoff with police, SWAT team ends with suspect's surrender

PORTER — A man who engaged in a standoff with police Tuesday, after entering the home of a person who had a protective order against him, peacefully surrendered, officials said.
Nathaniel T. Jorden, 27, of Porter, was arrested after entering a home in the 200 block of Woodlawn Avenue with a gun, police said.
Porter police responded to a nearby area about 1:30 p.m. after a witness reported Jorden had entered the home while carrying a black handgun, officials said.
Officers set up a perimeter around the home and tried to make contact with Jorden at the front door, but he did not answer. Police then contacted the homeowner, who said she was not home at the time, police said.
A Porter County Sheriff's Office SWAT team was called to the area and given control of the scene. SWAT determined Jorden was in the 200 block of Woodlawn Avenue and learned he had contacted his attorney to negotiate his surrender, police said.
Jorden surrendered about 1:40 p.m. and was transported to the Porter County Jail. He was charged with one count of invasion of privacy.
Officers searched the home and found a 9mm handgun inside, police said.
Jorden had previously been charged with invasion of privacy against the homeowner in April, court records show.
The protection order was taken out against him after a December 2019 domestic battery incident, police said.
