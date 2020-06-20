1-year-old fatally shot by 4-year-old, prosecutor says

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A young child who was fatally shot in South Bend was struck after the accidental discharge of a gun by a 4-year-old sibling, prosecutors said Friday.
The shooting Thursday killed 1-year-old Javion Sexton, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office said.
An autopsy conducted Friday found the cause of death to be a gunshot wound and the manner of death to be accidental, it said.
No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed in connection with the shooting.
