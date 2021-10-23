29 more die from coronavirus in Region; booster shots continue to rise

The latest coronavirus data comes on the heels of health officials announcing the availability of the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna booster shots.
Data shows the rate at which Hoosiers are getting vaccine booster shots continues to outweigh the rate of newly recorded vaccinated residents.
As of Friday, the total amount of Hoosiers to receive the booster shots currently totals to 260,870, compared to 220,275 reported seven days ago.
In a 24-hour period, 7,192 booster doses were administered in Indiana, compared to 2,487 people who received their second dose, thus becoming fully vaccinated, according to data updated Friday. The number of those who received a one-dose vaccine were 264 within that same period.
Locally, data on booster shots for specific counties is not yet available on the state website.
As of Friday, a total of 3,349,221 people in Indiana have been fully vaccinated, up from 3,329,239 recorded seven days ago.
Currently, a total of 57% of Indiana's total population, ages 12 and older, is vaccinated.
State data showed county vaccination rates for those ages 12 and older in the Region were 55.8% in Lake County; 61.5% in Porter County; 55.9% in LaPorte County; 45.9% in Jasper County; and 40.8% in Newton County.
Currently, the booster shot is available to fully vaccinated individuals who are either 65 or older, or are 18 or older and have underlying medical conditions or live or work in high-risk settings, such as health care, public safety or grocery store employees.
Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots are now available for those eligible in Indiana, health officials announced Friday. The Pfizer booster shot has been available since late September.
CDC recommendations now allow for people to receive a different brand of booster shot than the one they were initially vaccinated with and individuals can choose which booster dose they receive.
Officials said that after someone is vaccinated against coronavirus, protection against the virus may decrease over time and be less effective against the Delta variant.
Infection and death data
Another 29 people in the Region were reported dead from COVID-19 over the past seven days, according to updated statistics Friday from the Indiana Department of Health.
In the past week, Lake County saw 15 additional deaths; Porter County recorded three more deaths; LaPorte County had one more; and 10 more people died from the illness in Jasper County, since data reported on Oct. 15.
A total of 15,930 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease since the start of the pandemic, including 1,166 in Lake County; 365 in Porter County; 250 in LaPorte County; 79 in Jasper County; and 48 in Newton County, according to ISDH data updated Friday afternoon.
Statewide, 1,897 new positive cases were reported Friday, compared to the 2,303 recorded a week ago. This brings the state's total number of positive tests to 1,007,681.
The statewide seven-day positivity rate for all tests decreased from 17.4% to 16.8% in the last week. All data were provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.
Across the state line, Calumet City reported 4,655 cases, and Lansing reported 4,108 cases on Friday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were 7.5% in Lake County; 7.8% in Porter County; 6.8% in LaPorte County; 12.1% in Jasper County; and 8.5% in Newton County.
Currently Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties are in the moderate yellow designation, on the state's COVID-19 advisory map, which is updated every Wednesday.
Jasper and Newton counties are in the orange category on the state's COVID-19 advisory map, which means the community's spread is approaching high levels of COVID-19 as measured by weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the testing positivity rate.
No counties are in the best possible blue rating, with the majority of the counties being in the orange zone.
Vaccination appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.
To learn more or schedule a booster dose, individuals can visit www.ourshot.in.gov or call "211" for assistance. When people arrive at the location for their shot, they will be asked to confirm that they meet eligibility requirements.