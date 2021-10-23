29 more die from coronavirus in Region; booster shots continue to rise

Currently, the booster shot is available to fully vaccinated individuals who are either 65 or older, or are 18 or older and have underlying medical conditions or live or work in high-risk settings, such as health care, public safety or grocery store employees.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots are now available for those eligible in Indiana, health officials announced Friday. The Pfizer booster shot has been available since late September.

CDC recommendations now allow for people to receive a different brand of booster shot than the one they were initially vaccinated with and individuals can choose which booster dose they receive.

Officials said that after someone is vaccinated against coronavirus, protection against the virus may decrease over time and be less effective against the Delta variant.

Infection and death data

Another 29 people in the Region were reported dead from COVID-19 over the past seven days, according to updated statistics Friday from the Indiana Department of Health.

In the past week, Lake County saw 15 additional deaths; Porter County recorded three more deaths; LaPorte County had one more; and 10 more people died from the illness in Jasper County, since data reported on Oct. 15.