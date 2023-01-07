3 GOP Indiana governor hopefuls all have millions in bank

Indianapolis police say a man who was shot and wounded Saturday by officers is the grandson of the homeowner who had summoned police to her residence. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the woman called authorities early Saturday and said there was a car in her driveway she did not recognize. Police later said the woman did not recognize the car because her grandson was driving a rental car with a Florida license plate. Officers found the man sleeping in the car with a gun next to him before thee officers fired shots, wounding the man. Police have said only that the man is “stable” and hospitalized.