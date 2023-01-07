 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Election 2024

3 GOP Indiana governor hopefuls all have millions in bank

INDIANAPOLIS — The three Republicans who have launched campaigns for the 2024 Indiana governor's election all say they ended December with about $3 million in the bank.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch's campaign said Friday that it had $3.1 million in cash for her bid to succeed Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who can't seek reelection because of term limits.

The gubernatorial campaigns of U.S. Sen. Mike Braun and Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden announced similar bank balances Tuesday. Braun, who is foregoing a chance to seek Senate reelection next year, said he had $2.9 million, while Doden said he had $2.8 million.

Those totals signal a possibly expensive primary battle for the 2024 Republican nomination as the GOP seeks to extend its 20-year-hold on the governor's office. State law, however, prohibits the candidates from campaign fundraising once this year's legislative session starts Monday until it adjourns in late April.

No Democrats have announced a 2024 governor's campaign, although a former state schools superintendent, Jennifer McCormick, has said she is considering a run. McCormick won election to that office as a Republican in 2016 but has since switched parties after disputes with GOP Statehouse leaders over education policies.

Complete campaign financed reports must be submitted to the State Election Division by Jan. 18.

+2 
Election 2024 Indiana Governor

Mike Braun

 Michael Conroy, file, Associated Press
