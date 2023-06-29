Smaller meat and poultry operators in 17 states, including Indiana, will receive $115 million in grants, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday.

The USDA grants are the latest in a series of awards the department has made that are intended to increase meat and poultry processing amid increasing demand.

"While American farmers and ranchers have been responding to the demand to produce more, their communities have struggled to see their share of the benefits," Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement.

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture will receive $15 million from the USDA Meat and Poultry Intermediary Lending Program to help Indiana packers and processors.

“This grant shows the importance of investing locally,” Goodin said in a statement. “Rural Hoosier livestock producers need to be able to send their market-ready livestock without delays. This program ensures that livestock can be processed within their communities.”

The Indiana Meat and Poultry Intermediary Lending Program assists small Indiana meat packers and processors with access to affordable capital for meat expansion projects, according to ISDA.

The lending program addresses expansion needs that have developed and continued since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to ISDA, by aiding local livestock producers get their market-ready livestock processed within their communities.

“This grant funding helps Hoosier intermediary lenders who finance — or plan to finance — the start-up, expansion or operation of slaughter or other meat and poultry processing,” Goodin stated. “The program aims to strengthen the financing capacity for independent meat processors and create a more resilient, diverse and secure U.S. food supply chain.”

Nationally, projects receiving USDA funding are in Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin.