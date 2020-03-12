All Indianapolis schools to close through April 6 in effort to limit virus spread

INDIANAPOLIS — All Marion County schools will close through April 6, taking preventative measures during the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
County officials are requesting children and their families during this time practice social distancing.
Schools will be encouraged to implement remote learning beginning tomorrow.
The affected schools will include all public-charter schools, the 25,600-student Indianapolis Public Schools district and 10 surrounding townships.
The nearby Avon Community School Corp., Lebanon Community School Corp. and Zionsville Community Schools districts, as well as Indianapolis' private Park Tudor School, will close through early April.
A dozen cases of COVID-19 have been reported statewide, none in Northwest Indiana.
Two cases have been confirmed in Marion County, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick said in a Monday news conference that about half of all Indiana K-12 school districts offer 1-to-1 technology, meaning each student has access to a computer device during the school day.
Not all of those devices, however, are equipped for students to take home.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday afternoon that school corporations across the state will be granted at 20-day waiver of their required 180 instructional days.
Governors in Ohio and Maryland have directed statewide closures of K-12 schools for several weeks.
More information on Marion County school closures can be found online on the Indianapolis Public Schools website.