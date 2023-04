BLOOMINGTON — Two Indiana University students who were reported missing Sunday were found dead late Tuesday morning in Lake Monroe, according to a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Indiana Conservation Officers located and recovered the bodies of Siddhant Shah, 19, and Aryan Vaidya, 20, in 18 feet of water in an area east of the Paynetown Marina, according to the release. The two men were on a boat with friends Saturday when the group anchored and decided to swim. Shah and Vaidya jumped in the water, but did not resurface.