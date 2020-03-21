6 bodies recovered after water sweeps cars from Indiana road

LAUREL, Ind. — The body of a 13-year-old boy was recovered Saturday in a southeastern Indiana creek, the last of six people presumed to have drowned when two vehicles were swept off a roadway after torrential rainfall deluged the region’s hill country, authorities said.

The boy’s body was found Saturday morning in Sanes Creek, where the bodies of his sisters, ages 7 and 4, and the siblings' mother, Felina Lewis, 35, of Laurel, Indiana, were recovered Friday, said Franklin County Coroner Brian Baxter. The children’s names were not expected to be released, he said.

The victims from the other vehicle were identified as Shawn Roberts, 47, and Burton Spurlock, 48. Both men were also Laurel residents.

Baxter said autopsies were pending on all six victims, but they are presumed to have drowned.

A van and a pickup truck carrying the victims were swept off a roadway into Sanes Creek late Thursday or early Friday after a bridge over the creek was partially washed out by floodwaters when the area received 2-3 inches of rain, officials said.