Coronavirus sickens Indiana mayor's wife, kills her mother
Coronavirus sickens Indiana mayor's wife, kills her mother

Bloomington

The city of Bloomington. Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton’s wife, Indiana University law professor Dawn Johnsen, has been hospitalized for more than a week with a coronavirus infection and her mother died last week from the illness.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The wife of a southern Indiana mayor has been hospitalized for more than a week with a coronavirus infection and her mother died last week from the illness.

Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton’s wife, Indiana University law professor Dawn Johnsen, wrote in a Facebook post Monday that she was in her ninth day at IU Health Bloomington Hospital. Johnsen said her breathing had improved and pneumonia eased in the last couple days, making her hopeful of returning home in the coming days.

But Johnsen wrote that her 79-year-old mother, Carolyn R. Johnsen, of Bloomington, died Thursday in the Philadelphia area, where she became ill with COVID-19 while visiting another family member.

“Our family got to say our goodbyes but, in these surreal, terrible times, only by phone, without the tender kisses and embraces we desperately wanted to share,” Johnsen wrote.

A spokeswoman for the mayor’s office confirmed Dawn Johnsen’s Facebook posts and her mother’s death, but didn’t immediately provide information about whether Hamilton was ill or had been tested for the coronavirus.

