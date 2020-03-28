COVID-19 claims first life in Region

COVID-19 claimed its first Region life in Lake County, which also saw an increase of 21 new confirmed cases, according to numbers provided by the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and private laboratories.

ISDH announced seven new COVID-19 deaths Saturday, bringing a total of 31 across the state. Indiana also has 1,232 confirmed cases, up from 981 on Friday.

NWI jumped from 55 to 81 confirmed cases on Saturday. Lake County has 68 cases, now ranking as the second-highest in Indiana. Porter County has eight cases, up from six, and LaPorte County has four, up from two.

Although ISDH logged nine cases in Porter County, the county's health department subtracted one case after a New York resident was discharged from an area hospital and sent back home. The resident was a truck driver who had been diagnosed with coronavirus and chose to travel anyway. The driver spent 14 days in isolation while symptoms were treated.

To the south, Jasper County has one additional case, bringing its total to five. The county also has one death. Newton County has its first coronavirus identification. To the east, St. Joseph County has 31 cases, up from 27.

Marion County remains the most-impacted with 584 confirmed cases, up from 484 on Friday.