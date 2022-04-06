2 injured in shooting following domestic dispute, police say

LANSING — Two were injured in a shooting following a domestic dispute Sunday, the Lansing Police Department said.
Police responded to an open 911 call, with yelling in the background, at approximately 2 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, two gunshot victims were located and transported to the hospital.
Police officers were able to speak with the victims and witnesses on the scene. Both victims are in stable condition.
Willie Riley, 49, of Lansing, the boyfriend of one of the victims, was taken into custody in Dixmoor. Riley was charged with two counts of attempted murder, and additional charges are pending.
Riley was transported to the Markham Courthouse for a bond hearing, where he received a $250,000 D Bond.
Lansing police and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators processed the scene.
